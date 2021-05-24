Langley-Aldergrove MP partners with LEPS for annual seedling giveaway

People can stop by Langley Home Depot on June 5 to grab a seedling from 2 to 3 p.m.

Member of Parliament Tako van Popta and Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) will again host the annual tree seedling giveaway on Saturday, June 5, 2 to 3 p.m. at Langley Home Depot.

Established in 1971, Canadian Environment Week celebrates Canada’s accomplishments and encourages Canadians to contribute to conserving and protecting their environment.

“For over a decade, thousands of native tree seedlings have been given away to Langley-Aldergrove constituents,” Van Popta said. “It is a practical way to recognize Canadian Environment Week and give people something tangible to do to help keep Langley green.”

Last June, van Popta distributed free Saskatoon berry and Red-twig Dogwood seedlings for the first time since taking office.

“This is a tradition that Mark Warawa, my predecessor, started and it’s been going on for many years,” van Popta told the Black press media last spring, noting he had helped Warawa on a number of occasions.

Nichole Marples, executive director at LEPS, explained that native plants are low maintenance, indigenous to our area, provide great habitat for birds, wildlife and pollinators, produce oxygen, keep our air clean and maintain natural biodiversity.

“The seedling giveaway encourages naturescape gardening and edible landscapes, both of which are good for people and our planet,” Marples said.

For more information on LEPS, people can visit https://www.leps.bc.ca.

People are invited to collect a seedling at the parking lot of 6550 200 St.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

