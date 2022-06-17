Langley and Cloverdale host provincial Elks conference

The Langley and Cloverdale Elks lodges hosted the 93rd provincial conference. (Elks/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Members of the service club came from throughout B.C.

Delegates came from throughout B.C. to be part of the 93rd Elks provincial conference this past weekend to continue the charitable works of the long-running service club.

About 60 people attended, including 14 first-timers, said local member Jo-Anne Oakley.

The conference was co-hosted by Elks lodges for Langley (259) and Cloverdale (335).

Members came from as far away as Prince George to Parksville, Qualicum on Vancouver Island to discuss the service organization and elect a new executive. Langley’s Barb Gee handed over the presidency to Mission’s Kari Senko.

Like many service clubs, the Elks are looking for ways to boost membership to continue their work.

In addition to social activities during their stay in the community, those attending made time to do what they do best – help others.

“Our delegates made donations to our three charities, Fund for Children, BC Elks Camp Society and BC Family Hearing Resource Society,” Oakley added.

In addition to City Mayor Val van den Broek and acting Township mayor David Davis, the delegates also heard from BC Family Hearing Resource Society representative Carolyn Hawrish.

