Langley Animal Protection Society raises $90,000 through virtual gala

Program was streamed while three-course meals were dropped off to attendees’ houses on Saturday

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

“This year’s gala was a hit,” said an ecstatic Jayne Nelson, executive director of Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

The annual Dreams Do Come True gala was moved to virtual means when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down an endless number of in-person events.

The LEPS team decided to carry on with the meal portion of the fundraiser, delivering boxes of three-course meal kits prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group Executive Chef Andy Slinn to homes on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Organizers hoped to raise $70,000, but significant beat that goal by taking in $90,000 through meal orders, donations, and silent auction bids.

“As usual this year’s gala would not have been a success without the incredible efforts of our committee and other dedicated volunteers who gave so much of their time, making floral bouquets the night before and staining and building the boxes the meals went out,” Nelson said.

Nelson added that her team of volunteers especially loved delivering the meals to people throughout Langley.

Once “attendees” received their meal, they could watch speeches, stories, and accomplishments streamed live on LAPS’s YouTube channel.

“We had great attendance and great feedback from our guests about the food from the Joseph Richards Group and everyone seemed to enjoy the experience,” Nelson explained. “Though we had a few technical difficulties the Gala Committee did an awesome job resolving them.”

Nelson added that if anyone still wishes to donate, people can do so by visiting e.givesmart.com/events/hqd.

LAPS is a non-profit, based out of the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, that cares for stray dogs, cats, and large animals.

People can also visit www.lapsbc.ca for more information on the organization.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Nelson summed up the night by acknowledging the gala’s dream theme, a reference to Peter Pan.

“All the world is made of faith, trust, and pixie dust,” Nelson quoted, adding that all of those elements went into making the Dreams Do Come True gala a success.

“We were so excited and surprised by how much people enjoyed this format that we are considering including it for next year, even if we are able to be together in person next year,” she said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveAnimalsLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)