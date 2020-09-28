Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society raises $90,000 through virtual gala

Program was streamed while three-course meals were dropped off to attendees’ houses on Saturday

“This year’s gala was a hit,” said an ecstatic Jayne Nelson, executive director of Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

The annual Dreams Do Come True gala was moved to virtual means when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down an endless number of in-person events.

The LEPS team decided to carry on with the meal portion of the fundraiser, delivering boxes of three-course meal kits prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group Executive Chef Andy Slinn to homes on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Organizers hoped to raise $70,000, but significant beat that goal by taking in $90,000 through meal orders, donations, and silent auction bids.

“As usual this year’s gala would not have been a success without the incredible efforts of our committee and other dedicated volunteers who gave so much of their time, making floral bouquets the night before and staining and building the boxes the meals went out,” Nelson said.

Nelson added that her team of volunteers especially loved delivering the meals to people throughout Langley.

Once “attendees” received their meal, they could watch speeches, stories, and accomplishments streamed live on LAPS’s YouTube channel.

“We had great attendance and great feedback from our guests about the food from the Joseph Richards Group and everyone seemed to enjoy the experience,” Nelson explained. “Though we had a few technical difficulties the Gala Committee did an awesome job resolving them.”

Nelson added that if anyone still wishes to donate, people can do so by visiting e.givesmart.com/events/hqd.

LAPS is a non-profit, based out of the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, that cares for stray dogs, cats, and large animals.

People can also visit www.lapsbc.ca for more information on the organization.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society offers up annual gala in a box

Nelson summed up the night by acknowledging the gala’s dream theme, a reference to Peter Pan.

“All the world is made of faith, trust, and pixie dust,” Nelson quoted, adding that all of those elements went into making the Dreams Do Come True gala a success.

“We were so excited and surprised by how much people enjoyed this format that we are considering including it for next year, even if we are able to be together in person next year,” she said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveAnimalsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society delivered their gala inside wooden boxes to attendees homes. (Jayne Nelson/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
Newly revamped Heritage Apple Day features fruit photo contest

Just Posted

Langley Animal Protection Society raises $90,000 through virtual gala

Program was streamed while three-course meals were dropped off to attendees’ houses on Saturday

LETTER: Langley testing centre not as efficient as Fraser Health would have people believe

Dropped in for COVID swab – told no drive-ins allowed. Called for appointment – still no call back.

Salishan Place centre moves one step closer

Township council approves amendments to height and parking requirements

Newly revamped Heritage Apple Day features fruit photo contest

For 15 years, even amid storms, Langley hosts apple-centric party at Derby Reach – but not in 2020

ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward withdraws as BC NDP candidate in Langley East

Cites personal attacks and misinformation

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots requested in the first week of B.C. election campaign

Last election in 2017 saw just 6,500 people vote by mail

ZYTARUK: Fleecing students at U. of Fees

Students are forced to pay a scandalous heap of mandatory fees on top of their tuition

B.C. marriage annulled because husband was unable to have sex with wife

Husband did not disclose any sexual health concerns to his wife prior to marriage

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

From 7% to zero, then back in at 3% to stimulate economy

White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

The holiday everyone needs this year: Vote for your favourite in Fat Bear Week 2020

Voters will get to decide who gets to take home this year’s most coveted prize

Most Read