Langley Animal Protection Society. (LAPS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Animal Protection Society raises more than $13,000 through annual fundraiser

Furry Tails race was held online due to COVID-19, becoming their most successful year to date

While social distancing precautions due to COVID-19 forced Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) to movie it’s Furry Tails Foot Race fundraiser online – pet lovers still marched and donated to help the welfare organization.

$13,315 was raised through the Furry Tails Virtual Race, an annual event to help raise the funds necessary to care for stray, lost, abandoned, and unwanted animals in Langley.

The run/walk typically stretches for 5 or 10 km around Derby Reach Regional Park and, on average, raises $10,000.

LAPS announced in late April that the fundraiser had moved online but people could still contribute funds and walk, run, bike, or treadmill the distance to take part.

Jayne Nelson, LAPS executive director, said their first virtual race was more successful than the organizers imagined seeing as how 2020 is now their most successful year to date.

“We had 111 participants sign up from all over including Montana, England, and Vancouver Island,” she said.

READ MORE: LAPS nears $5,000 fundraising goal through virtual Furry Tails race

“We are grateful to everyone who did #Laps4LAPS and ran, cycled, walked or rowed to help the animals in our care,” Nelson added. “We are very grateful to our sponsors; Hub International and Assosia BC and all of the participants and donors for their support. They are all heroes for the animals.”

LAPS is a registered non-profit charitable society established in 2003 by a group of volunteers – now based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

“The money raised will be used to support programming like our Major’s Legacy Fund and Pet Pantry,” Nelson said, “as well as programs created to assist anyone in our Langley community who are struggling to provide food, medical care or basic necessities for their pets.”

People are encouraged to contribute one final donation to the Furry Tails campaign by visiting www.canadahelps/org.

People can also find out more about LAPS by visiting www.lapsbc.ca.

READ MORE: LETTER: The pawsitive tale of Mary the cat

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Animal SheltersLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Township of Langley’s volunteer appreciation event postponed for 2020

Just Posted

Langley Lodge reports one new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 24

Death toll surpassed 22 on Wednesday, making that specific outbreak the deadliest in B.C.

IHIT names homicide victim found in the Fraser Canyon this week

Police asking for tips into the suspicious death of 29-year-old Alicia Berg

Langley Animal Protection Society raises more than $13,000 through annual fundraiser

Furry Tails race was held online due to COVID-19, becoming their most successful year to date

VIDEO: Seventy-two Langley Fine Arts students record collaboration on their cellphones

Musicians performed Lake from Patrick Hawes’ work The Blue Bird Variations

VIDEO: Langley Fundamental jazz band performs for local seniors every Thursday

Music group joined by graduates looking to celebrate and spread cheer in the community

Trudeau offers $14B to provinces for anti-COVID-19 efforts through rest of year

Making a difference in municipalities is a pricey proposition

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

‘Alarmed’: Health critic calls for more data on COVID-19 in trucking industry

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec said that level of detail is not being collected

UPDATED: Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park arrested

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Kelowna Mountie who punched suspect identified, condemned by sister

‘How did he get away with this? How is this justifiable?’

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Most Read