Langley Animal Protection Society raises more than $13,000 through annual fundraiser

Furry Tails race was held online due to COVID-19, becoming their most successful year to date

While social distancing precautions due to COVID-19 forced Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) to movie it’s Furry Tails Foot Race fundraiser online – pet lovers still marched and donated to help the welfare organization.

$13,315 was raised through the Furry Tails Virtual Race, an annual event to help raise the funds necessary to care for stray, lost, abandoned, and unwanted animals in Langley.

The run/walk typically stretches for 5 or 10 km around Derby Reach Regional Park and, on average, raises $10,000.

LAPS announced in late April that the fundraiser had moved online but people could still contribute funds and walk, run, bike, or treadmill the distance to take part.

Jayne Nelson, LAPS executive director, said their first virtual race was more successful than the organizers imagined seeing as how 2020 is now their most successful year to date.

“We had 111 participants sign up from all over including Montana, England, and Vancouver Island,” she said.

“We are grateful to everyone who did #Laps4LAPS and ran, cycled, walked or rowed to help the animals in our care,” Nelson added. “We are very grateful to our sponsors; Hub International and Assosia BC and all of the participants and donors for their support. They are all heroes for the animals.”

LAPS is a registered non-profit charitable society established in 2003 by a group of volunteers – now based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

“The money raised will be used to support programming like our Major’s Legacy Fund and Pet Pantry,” Nelson said, “as well as programs created to assist anyone in our Langley community who are struggling to provide food, medical care or basic necessities for their pets.”

People are encouraged to contribute one final donation to the Furry Tails campaign by visiting www.canadahelps/org.

People can also find out more about LAPS by visiting www.lapsbc.ca.

