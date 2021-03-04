Langley Animal Protection Society says goodbye to longtime volunteers

Dog walkers Donna Linke and Pauline Markle have retired after more than 15 years of service

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is taking time to thank some of the volunteers that have lent a helping hand to the shelter located in Aldergrove.

Donna Linke and Pauline Markle have been dedicated dog-walking volunteers for more than 15 years.

Throughout that time, they’ve walked beside canines of all breeds and sizes, in all sorts of weather, from snow and ice to pouring rain and searing heat.

“The efforts that Pauline and Donna have contributed to our shelter are integral in enriching the lives of the animals at the shelter,” LAPS staff shared in a recent newsletter. “2020 brought a close to their many years at LAPS, and though we may not see them at the shelter every day, their passion and commitment will last a life-time.”

Their volunteerism has left a lasting legacy for the organization, LAPS staff added.

On February 25th, staff members Jayne, Sean, and Helene visited Pauline and Donna to drop off a certificate to express a heartfelt thanks for their many years of service.

Stacey Kosturos of the Shewan Foundation came by the shelter to present a $20,000 donation to LAPS’ medical fund.

With over $200,000 in donations to date, the Shewan Foundation’s generosity helps ensure that every animal that comes to LAPS is provided with industry-leading medical care and the best chance at a happy and healthy life.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support of the Shewan family in helping us give second chances for animals in our community,” LAPS added.

Lastly, LAPS is asking residents to be heroes for animals during the month of April by joining their virtual Furry Tails race.

Participants can choose to do a five kilometer, 10 kilometer, half, or full marathon at their own pace and own location – posting their results online.

All money from registration fees and donations will go towards helping animals in need at the shelter.

People can register now until April 29 by visiting raceroster.com/events/2021/37788/laps-2021-furry-tails-virtual-race.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 1.

AldergroveAnimal SheltersLangley