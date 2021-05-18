Langley Animal Protection Society sets date for annual gala to help Aldergrove critters

Dreams Do Come True gala is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 23 with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Langley Animal Protection Society will hold their annual gala Oct. 23, 2021. (Special to The Star)

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) has chosen Saturday, Oct. 23 as the date for their annual Dreams Do Come True gala.

For the past thirteen years, hundreds of animal lovers have come together to fundraise and show their support for LAPS at their signature fall gala, which raises funds for operations at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

Last year’s event, held in late September, was offered in a much different manner.

A three-course-meal, wine, and other goodies were delivered from house to house by volunteers in what was called a “Gala in a box,” before a program was offered virtually.

Jenn Schroeder, funds development manager, said LAPS is looking at multiple options, but will definitely have the Gala in a Box with a virtual part one again.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 restrictions and hope that we might be able to do something in person,” Schroeder told The Star. “Our Volunteer Gala Committee has been working hard to plan for every scenario.”

Despite the lack of being in-person last fall, more than $100,000 was raised through the gala – LAPS’s highest number ever.

The recent Furry Tail Race held last month managed to raise $8074 through virtual means.

Tickets are not available yet, more Schroeder encouraged people to keep their eyes peeled for details.

Established in 2003, staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

More information can be found at www.lapsbc.ca.