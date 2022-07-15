Langley animal shelter looking for cat lovers to either adopt or foster animals

Langley’s Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) Cat Shelter is inviting families to adopt their cats. The adoptathon is taking place Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, at PetSmart on Langley Bypass. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) Cat Shelter found a cat inside a taped box outside a pet store in Langley recently.

Long-time CARES volunteer Clive Ellis described the incident as tragic and unnecessary as CARES is a no-kill facility.

He noted that it is common to see a slightly more number of cats coming into the shelter care during the summer months or kitten season.

What is also concerning him is an unusual jump in surrender rate this year.

Ellis believes COVID and the rising cost of living could be a leading reason why the Milner-based shelter had to welcome about 35 kittens so far this summer.

“And that is just kittens. There are some adult cats, too,” he emphasized.

About 15 kittens and five adult cats will be up for adoption at CARES’ ‘adoptathon,’ happening Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, from 11 to 4 p.m. at PetSmart on Langley Bypass.

CARES works with its own vets and medical team, who performs regular checkups on shelter cats. Only those cats medically fit and with suitable tempraments are passed on to furever families, Ellis commented.

In addition to adoption, CARES is also looking for about five new foster homes and about five families that can foster one or possibly more kittens.

Currently, CARES has about 13 foster care locations.

With an increasing number of kittens and cats coming in, the shelter has reached its capacity, and Ellis said the foster team plays a crucial role in caring for the animals until they find their furever homes.

Ellis added that although fostering is not a long-term answer, he has seen some cats stay in foster homes for about a year.

“Normally we try to keep it [fostering] to six months,” he explained.

Encouraging people to step up for adoption and fostering, Ellis reminded them that most of the cats are at shelters through no fault of their own.

“They all deserve a chance to have a home,” Ellis said.

While the CARES team provides for animals’ needs, Ellis emphasized that there is no substitute for home life.

The registered charity established in 1983 has about 14 volunteers, including Ellis himself, who is often addressed by his teammates as a ‘kitty-kisser.’ His job includes socializing with the cats, sometimes twice or thrice per shift.

Ellis is also one of the board members at CARES.

To fill out the adoption paperwork in advance for the weekend adoptathon or to find about the organization and its adoptable cats, people can visit https://www.carescatshelter.com/contact/.

