Langley arena invites people in for a little jab

Stop by the Langley Events Centre Thursday to donate blood.

The Langley Events Centre is hosting Canadian Blood Services for a special clinic and people can sign up in advance or register at the event.

The Langley Events Centre is all about teamwork and it’s newest teammate is Canadian Blood Services.

The centre will set up the banquet room on Thursday for a mobile blood donor clinic.

Between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can provide whole blood donations.

The need for blood donation is constant to meet the demand.

“Spring is a time for renewal and celebrating life. We hope people remember that developing a habit of including blood donation in your routine is one of the most direct ways you can help someone,” said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer.

Other upcoming clinics:

• April 1: Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• April 3, 17, May 1: Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd., 1 to 8 p.m.

The easiest way to donate is to register in advance at blood.ca or by calling Canadian Blood Services at 1-888-236-6283 (1-888-TO-DONATE).

People can also download the Give Blood app which allows them to find out about donations, clinics, appointments and more. It works with Apple and Android.

