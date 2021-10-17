Langley Arts Council calls on Aldergrove artists

Langley Arts Council’s Incognito Exhibition in the fall of 2019. (Langley Arts Council/Special to the Star)

Langley Art Council’s anonymous artwork exhibition is coming to Aldergrove.

The Incognito exhibition, incorporates mystery for art collectors, as the name of the artist is unknown until the piece of art is purchased.

The annual fundraiser is putting out a call for local artists, inviting them to create a 10” x 10” original piece of art.

Each piece of art is priced at $100. Profit made from the exhibition will be divided equally, between the artist and the council.

Aldergrove artists are invited to apply online, and if chosen, should have their art ready, without a signature, for the exhibition on Nov. 26.

Navneet Nahal, project assistant said, the exhibition is a fun way to the community together.

“The anonymous art is a fun way to get local artists together and anyone else that wants to come,” Nahal added.

The last day for artists to apply is Nov. 10. The exhibition will take place at Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Centre located at 26770 29 Ave. on Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

