Langley Arts Council’s Incognito Exhibition in the fall of 2019. (Langley Arts Council/Special to the Star)

Langley Arts Council’s Incognito Exhibition in the fall of 2019. (Langley Arts Council/Special to the Star)

Langley Arts Council calls on Aldergrove artists

Incognito exhibition set to take place Nov. 26

Langley Art Council’s anonymous artwork exhibition is coming to Aldergrove.

The Incognito exhibition, incorporates mystery for art collectors, as the name of the artist is unknown until the piece of art is purchased.

The annual fundraiser is putting out a call for local artists, inviting them to create a 10” x 10” original piece of art.

Each piece of art is priced at $100. Profit made from the exhibition will be divided equally, between the artist and the council.

Aldergrove artists are invited to apply online, and if chosen, should have their art ready, without a signature, for the exhibition on Nov. 26.

Navneet Nahal, project assistant said, the exhibition is a fun way to the community together.

“The anonymous art is a fun way to get local artists together and anyone else that wants to come,” Nahal added.

The last day for artists to apply is Nov. 10. The exhibition will take place at Aldergrove’s Kinsmen Centre located at 26770 29 Ave. on Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Artists of Aldergrove called upon to go Incognito next month

READ MORE: UPDATE: ‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibit

Previous story
Pumpkins come to Aldergrove’s Loft farms
Next story
Envision Financial surpasses $1 million raised for local food banks

Just Posted

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting The Great Pumpkin Haunt on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre)
Halloween: Willowbrook Mall to host indoor pumpkin scavenger hunt

Dave Lanphear, (left) Envision Financial president; Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director of Food Banks BC; Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union; and Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation share news of the Full Cupboard milestone. (Special to Black Press Media)
Envision Financial surpasses $1 million raised for local food banks

Langley Arts Council’s Incognito Exhibition in the fall of 2019. (Langley Arts Council/Special to the Star)
Langley Arts Council calls on Aldergrove artists

Aldergrove community enjoying a day full of fall activities (Loft Farms/Instagram)
Pumpkins come to Aldergrove’s Loft farms