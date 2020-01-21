Langley astronomy teacher hopes to answer questions about the universe at public presentation

Beyond the Stars runs 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Walnut Grove Secondary School

For those with a passion for learning about the stars and outer space, Walnut Grove Secondary School astronomy teacher Tim Stephenson is holding a presentation called Beyond the Sky.

“Everyone interested in space always tells me that they wish they could take my course,” Stephenson said. “One day, I though ‘I’m just going to do it’.”

The two hour event will be held Jan. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Walnut Grove Secondary, covering a wide variety of topics about the universe.

After hearing from friends, parents, and children of all ages, Stephenson said the presentation is geared towards audiences that are in Grade 7 and up.

READ MORE: VIDEO: James Hill Elementary principal covers Moana tune for snow day music video

“This is an interactive presentation where I will lead a discussion but always be open to questions about those things that you wonder about the most when you look at the stars,” Stephenson explained. “It is an magnitude of how big, how far and how old the universe is.”

Stephenson said he has developed several different presentations, the other one focusing more on the solar system.

If Beyond the Sky is successful, the astronomy teacher hopes more presentations will be held in the future.

“I hope people have a greater understand for how we know,” Stephenson said. “The most common question I hear is ‘how do we know that?’ It’s important to know that it’s not people in white coats just saying this – it’s very measured.”

To register, people can sign up on eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2RowCEk.

Walnut Grove Secondary School is located at 8919 Walnut Grove Drive.

Stephenson said he is excited to share fifteen years worth of studying and training on Wednesday night.

“As a teacher, we know things and all we want to do is to tell others what we know,” he added.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley woman without a home after houseboat sinks during snowy weather

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley woman without a home after houseboat sinks during snowy weather

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Grant’s Landing resident replace her possessions

LETTER: Mall redevelopment about Aldergrove parking, too

Letter writer encourages Township council support for Janda Group’s new plans for old Aldergrove mall

VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews direct commuters to use an alternate route

Tax hikes possible in Township as budget talks begin

Just “keeping the lights on” could cost 4.12 per cent in tax increases

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

This suspected dine-and-dasher pulled gun on Abbotsford restaurant staff

Police arrest man after recognizing description of neck and arm tattoos

Most Read