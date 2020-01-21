Langley astronomy teacher hopes to answer questions about the universe at public presentation

Beyond the Stars runs 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Walnut Grove Secondary School

For those with a passion for learning about the stars and outer space, Walnut Grove Secondary School astronomy teacher Tim Stephenson is holding a presentation called Beyond the Sky.

“Everyone interested in space always tells me that they wish they could take my course,” Stephenson said. “One day, I though ‘I’m just going to do it’.”

The two hour event will be held Jan. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Walnut Grove Secondary, covering a wide variety of topics about the universe.

After hearing from friends, parents, and children of all ages, Stephenson said the presentation is geared towards audiences that are in Grade 7 and up.

“This is an interactive presentation where I will lead a discussion but always be open to questions about those things that you wonder about the most when you look at the stars,” Stephenson explained. “It is an magnitude of how big, how far and how old the universe is.”

Stephenson said he has developed several different presentations, the other one focusing more on the solar system.

If Beyond the Sky is successful, the astronomy teacher hopes more presentations will be held in the future.

“I hope people have a greater understand for how we know,” Stephenson said. “The most common question I hear is ‘how do we know that?’ It’s important to know that it’s not people in white coats just saying this – it’s very measured.”

Do you have a passion for learning about the stars and outer space? Join Langley Astronomy Teacher @astrostephenson for his presentation and discussion “Beyond the Sky” @sd35wgss Jan 29 7pm-9pm. Be ready to be amazed! To register: https://t.co/hT065vOrFd #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/Swl1nvrUqB — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) January 18, 2020

To register, people can sign up on eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2RowCEk.

Walnut Grove Secondary School is located at 8919 Walnut Grove Drive.

Stephenson said he is excited to share fifteen years worth of studying and training on Wednesday night.

“As a teacher, we know things and all we want to do is to tell others what we know,” he added.

