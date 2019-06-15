Nimet and Nick Nuraney have attended a handful of galas in recent years, and insisted they had to be there June 1 for what they hoped – correctly so – would be an incredible night. During the gala, the hospital foundation shattered its $15-million fundraising goal for the new ER and MRI suite at Langley Memorial Hospital. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Langley A&W owner doubles down to advance local health care

Giving nature motivates Nick Nuraney to donate more to Emergency Response Campaign

Nimet Nuraney chuckled at her husband, Nick, when she returned to the table at the recent Old Hollywood Gala to learn he’d given away $100,000 in the few short minutes she stepped away to take a call from their daughter.

“It’s so like him,” she said, smiling, not surprised by his philanthropic gesture to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and its Emergency Response Campaign.

He blames his Dad, tongue in cheek, with instilling in him a belief that if you’re part of the community, do what you can to give back.

EVENT PHOTO GALLERY

Well, caught up in the excitement and giving energy within the room at the Langley Events Centre during the gala, Nick said he impulsively doubled down.

“I knew in my heart then that if I have the means, I should do more… I had to do whatever I could to help,” he said. And, he did.

Nick’s unexpected contribution that night, in fact, doubled the contribution made by the Nuraney family on behalf of their six Langley-area A&W restaurants. They’re donation is now up to $200,000 – the first half gifted more than a year earlier, as the campaign began.

RELATED STORY: $15-million fundraising goal for Langley hospital shattered

Nick and his family, including their two children, have called on the services of the local hospital through their 30-plus years living in Langley. But it’s about more than just ensuring his clan is taken care of.

He doesn’t know the stories of all 220 of his employees, but Nick said he knows that many of his staff and their families will also depend on health care at the new ER in the future. “It’s for them, as well,” he said.

“I think it’s more about Langley than specifically the hospital,” Nick added. “This is a way of giving back to the community because the community needs it.”

He is one of dozens who made a significant contribution to the fundraising campaign.

Foundation board chair Ellen Peterson said it’s the contributions – be it $50, $500, $50,000, or even half a million dollars –from ongoing hospital supporters and new donors that helped the foundation shatter its $15-million campaign goal during the gala.

Most Read