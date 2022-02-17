Langley bakery to raise fund for Canuck Place hospice

A Langley bakery will lend a helping hand to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, through a cookie sales. The owners announced that a percentage of summer sales will go towards a community cause.

As they did this time last year, Marie’s Guilt Free Bakery will raise money to assist one of the core beneficiaries of the Canucks for Kids Fund, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

For Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, cookies symbolize comfort and warmth. Chantelle Bowles, corporate and youth partnerships officer, wants the organization’s cookie jar to be always full, meaning the comfort and warmth will always be available for the Hospice’s children and families.

“It is our promise to the kids and families that there will always be comfort for the soul. That is part of our heart-centric philosophy of care,” she said.

Multiple bakeries participate in the Cookies for Canuck Place campaign. The local bakery has joined a network of small businesses that regularly support the facility for terminally ill children. Marie Brown, the owner of the local bakery, said that she would be donating 10 per cent of her ‘summer farmer’s market’ cookie sales.

Bowles explained that participation from bakeries has taken off in the last couple of years. Many bakeries have joined their Canuck Place Cookie Club – a network of businesses that donate partial proceeds of baked goods.

“I just wanted to help the kids out. Hospice is many a time their last step in life. It just reached my heart, and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Brown.

The funds raised through the collective efforts of bakeries, schools, and other donors will help Canuck Place Children’s Hospice operate its programs for the families staying in the facilities at no cost. The money could help run respite care, end-of-life service, bereavement counselling, music therapy session, and other initiatives.

Bowles said that her team’s goal is to raise at least $15,000 through the Cookies for Canuck Place campaign.

“We are so grateful for the support from the Langley bakery. It really warms our heart and means a lot,” said Bowles.

The general public, too, can contribute directly by visiting canuckplace.org/cookie. Bowles encouraged people to create a fundraiser of their own. Some ideas on how to do a fundraiser are listed on the website.

Canuck Place Children’s Hospice was started in November 1995. Currently, there are two locations in B.C. – Vancouver and Abbotsford.

Marie’s Guilt Free Bakery offers gluten free baked goods, gluten free flour mix and gluten free jams and jellies. It is located at 20540 Duncan Way Unit 403, Langley. For more information, people can call the local bakery at 778-999-6877.

