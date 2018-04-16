Langley-based ball hockey league helps clothe Jersey Day

A local team’s jersey sale attracted a lot of interest this year.

Before last week’s Jersey Day in honour of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, a local ball hockey group helped supply the community with jerseys.

Organized by a Langley group of hockey moms, the nation-wide event on April 12 saw thousands of people don sports jerseys to show their support for the team that lost 16 people, mostly young hockey players, in a crash in rural Saskatchewan.

On April 10 and 12, Valley Ball Hockey was scheduled to hold its annual team photo day, said Melanie McDougall, who sits on the league’s sponsorship and fundraising committee. The group has recently bought new jerseys for its players, but had many old and retro jerseys in storage.

They decided to sell off the older ones for $5 each for kids to use as practice wear. With Jersey Day taking place, McDougall shared the event on her own and the Brookswood Community Facebook page.

It turns out plenty of people wanted to show their support for Humboldt and help out Valley Ball Hockey as well.

“We had a frenzy of people coming from all over to get multiple jerseys,” said McDougall. “We sold over 250 jerseys.”

A bus driver even asked McDougall to meet her at a bus stop so she could buy one while on her route.

“I love our community and how we come together,” McDougall said.

Money from the event will help support the non-profit ball hockey league through equipment.

Previous story
VIDEO: Entertainers bring cheer to Langley Memorial Hospital’s convalescent care facility

Just Posted

Langley-based ball hockey league helps clothe Jersey Day

A local team’s jersey sale attracted a lot of interest this year.

Funds being raised for family of grandmother killed in pedestrian crash

Manjit Kaur died two weeks after collision on Ridgeview Drive in Abbotsford

LETTER: Beware of using trees as political footballs in Langley

Writer balks at idea of a tree registry, and other efforts to create unsustainable bureaucracy.

Giants trio, Rivermen duo on NHL draft list

Three members of Vancouver Giants, two Langley Rivermen on radar for June’s NHL draft

Theatre helps boost Fort Langley boy’s self-confidence

A tech-savvy preteen volunteers with upcoming Surrey Little Theatre play.

VIDEO: Langley open house allows peek inside prize retail space

Entries are coming in daily for the Start It Up Langley new business contest.

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Protesters regroup in Trans Mountain blockade effort

Alberta, federal governments move to force pipeline project to continue

You may be more qualified for your next job than you think

Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair is on April 26

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Aldergrove Star newspaper boxes stolen

Two blue newspaper boxes were stolen from the front of the Aldergrove Star offices

5 to start your day

Horgan stands firm on Kinder Morgan, cops probe sex-assault allegations at two Surrey spas and more

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Most Read