Langley-based charity Wellspring encourages virtual participation for Lake2Lake ride this weekend

Annual 200 km cycle across the Okanagan and Shuswap raises funds for Rwanda relief

Lake2Lake is an Okanagan fundraiser that aims to raise funds for Rwandan education. (Lake2Lake/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

For the past several months, walkers, hikers, cyclists, and runners have been getting active and raising funds for the Lake2Lake Ride, Walk or Run for Rwanda.

During a different kind of year, Wellspring, a Langley-based charity who organizes the ride, said they have been amazed at watching the community come together to raise funds for some of the world’s most vulnerable kids.

The Lake2Lake ride was scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20 – an annual 200 km cycle across the Okanagan and Shuswap to raise funds to equip Rwandan teachers with the tools to transform their classrooms, schools, communities.

The physical ride was reimagined as a virtual event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,with participants encouraged to hike, bike, run, and walk in their own neighbourhoods for the work of the Wellspring Foundation for Education on Sept. 19 and 20.

Kristie Voth, Wellspring’s public engagement coordinator, said the organization was surprised by how many people were willing to look beyond their own circumstances to bless the lives of children thousands of kilometres away.

“We were also surprised that it drew people from across Canada and around the world as they could simply get active in their own communities and then join us online,” she explained.

More than $80,000 has been raised for Wellspring, while the 2020 goal stands at $90,000.

“All proceeds will go towards improving the quality of education in Rwanda – so that kids can return to school safely and continue learning,” Voth added. Wellspring’s team of teacher trainers has been present and active throughout this crisis. They have helped them navigate their unique roles in the midst of uncertain times, while also helping prepare for the day when schools do reopen.

To find out how to participate of donate, people can visit www.lake2lake.org.

