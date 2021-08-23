Langley-based financial institute donates $5K to improve youth mental health support

Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, gives to SOS Children’s Village BC

Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, headquartered in Langley, announced on Aug. 17, 2021 that it has donated $5,000 towards SOS Children’s Village BC and their efforts in supporting youth in care or aging out of care. (SOS Children’s Village BC)

Thanks to a generous donation youth in care can expect to receive increased mental health support.

Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, headquartered in Langley, has donated $5,000 towards SOS Children’s Village BC and their efforts in supporting youth in care or aging out of care.

“We are now at a point where we can readily respond to the increase in mental wellness needs and give youth strategies to develop skills that will keep them healthy for their lifetime,” said Kistie Singh, executive director of SOS Children’s Village BC.

These youth have been under COVID-19 restrictions for a long 17 months, resulting in a state of precarious mental health and great need, the child development organization says.

With this grant, Envision Financial has become the official financial partner of the SOS Children’s Village BC mental health program. The grant will support youth in the Surrey Village and in the greater community through a series of summer mental health retreats.

“As a financial cooperative, Envision Financial truly believes in the power of partnerships and helping our communities thrive,” said David Lanphear, president of Envision Financial.

“There has been a continuous need for mental health programming in our communities — especially during the pandemic — and we’re excited to partner with SOS Children’s Village BC to bring these important programs to life.”

SOS Children’s Village has existed for over 70 years with presence in 136 countries and 559 villages. British Columbia is home to the only SOS Children’s Village in Canada. SOS Children’s Village BC provides homes, a supportive community, and programs to help foster children and youth in need grow into caring, self-reliant adults.

For more information on SOS Children’s Village BC’s programs, visit www.sosbc.org.

