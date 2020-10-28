Langley-based group gathering up adult coats to donate

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society has an adult coat drive on until Friday, Oct. 30

The public can donate clean new or gently used adult winter coats that will be used to help people in this community. (Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society poster)

New or gently used coats can be donated to help local residents stay warmer this winter.

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society (LFVAS) is holding an adult coat drive until Friday, Oct. 30.

“We do have a lot of folks that come to our door for support,” said Stephanie Croteau, the society’s housing resource navigator.

People are asked to donate clean, usable coats in adult sizes. They should put the coat in a large bag and write the size on the outside of the bag.

“It makes it easier for us, of course, because of all the COVID constraints,” she explained about the bagging request.

Then they can be taken to the society office at 20681 56th Ave. Donors can stop by the office between 9:30 a.m. and noon until Friday. Knock on the door and a staff member will provide instructions on safe drop-off. For information, contact the society at 604-427-2664.

The new initiative will allow the society to distribute winter coats to local people, namely homeless residents, as staff encounter the need.

Croteau explained that most of the clients her office deal with are adults, so that’s why this coat drive is collecting adult coats. The society is also looking at drives in the near future to collect coats and other winter gear for other age groups.

