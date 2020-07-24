KPU received a grant in 2018 to restore the forest in the Logan Creek area, one of the natural spaces that can be used by students in the Native Education College Indigenous Land Stewartship program. (KPU photo)

Langley-based university horticulture program grows new bond with Native school

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Native Education College have announced a partnership

Students studying Indigenous land stewardship at the Native Education College (NEC) in Vancouver can now transfer their certificate into the Horticulture Urban Ecosystems bachelor’s degree at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

“Students from the Indigenous land stewardship program will benefit greatly from the facilities and resources of KPU’s Department of Horticulture,” said Dr. Kathy Dunster, an instructor in the Horticulture Urban Ecosystems program.

“From greenhouses to a rooftop research garden and the Logan Creek floodplain forest and salmon stream post-colonial ecosystem repair project, we have many opportunities on our Langley campus for hands-on experiential education,” she says.

The new partnership agreement will allow students to count the Indigenous Land Stewardship certificate from the Vancouver-based NEC towards the KPU degree.

“The need for new leaders to build a better, greener world has never been more urgent. Students at NEC who want to expand their knowledge base and skillset in land stewardship now have a fantastic opportunity with this partnership,” said David Tracey, instructor and coordinator at NEC.

“We felt the strong synergies between the Indigenous Land Stewardship program at NEC and the Horticulture Urban Ecosystems program at KPU were worth connecting,” said Dr. Steve Cardwell, KPU’s vice president, students. “We’re proud to partner with the NEC to assist their students in obtaining degrees that will help them maintain ecosystem health and build resilience for their communities.”

Dunster said the agreement supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, including eliminating poverty and hunger, equal access to education and clean water, protecting all life on land and finding decent work.

“A key sustainable development goal is creating partnerships to achieve all the goals,” she added. “This partnership between NEC and KPU will strengthen our commitment to Indigenous people and their rights to social and environmental justice, which includes the scientific and Indigenous knowledge to achieve food sovereignty, and land and water protection.”

• Learn more about the academic programs of the NEC and KPU

The Native Education College (NEC) was established in 1967 and founded by Ray Collins. The College, then called the Native Education Centre, began as a project to meet the educational needs of Indigenous people who relocated to Vancouver from their rural First Nation communities.

The overall objective was to provide Indigenous adult learners with the academic and life skills to secure employment and improve their quality of life. By 1979, NEC became a private college, operated and controlled by B.C. First Nations. Today, it offers a variety of programs in academic upgrading, business, health sciences, social sciences and humanities, and fine arts. Most of its certificate and diploma programs are transferable to other post-secondary schools in British Columbia. NEC provides a supportive learning environment, including cultural activities, which creates a connection to the Indigenous community of Metro Vancouver. We strive to meet workforce demands by delivering a variety of academic programs that are pathways to higher education and career opportunities.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University has served the Metro Vancouver region since 1981. Based at five campuses across Richmond, Surrey and Langley, KPU offers a comprehensive range of sought-after programs in business, arts, design, health, science and horticulture, trades and technology, and academic and career advancement.

Around 20,000 students annually choose one of its programs, including bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeships and graduate diplomas.

Post-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Township firefighters raise nearly $8,000 for kids Burn Camp

Just Posted

Langley-based university horticulture program grows new bond with Native school

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Native Education College have announced a partnership

Township firefighters raise nearly $8,000 for kids Burn Camp

In total more than $200,000 was raised

WEATHER: Chance of showers in the offing

Langley gardens may get a little sprinkling overnight and into Friday morning

‘Medicine not missiles’: Langley protestors call on federal government to cancel $19B fighter jet procurement

Demonstration planned Friday afternoon at Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s constituency office

Residents concerned for pets at Langley condo fire site

Animal welfare groups are able to help residents who are looking for their family pets

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Nelson residents leave a light on to honour dead Abbotsford officer

Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young

Man dies during BASE jump from Hope Mountain

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name, an experienced BASE jumper who passed away July 15

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Most Read