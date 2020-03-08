Langley Birth Fair attracts expectant mothers and new families for two days of vendors and speakers

Metro Vancouver’s “Think Thrice” campaign was one of the vendors offering new parents clothing advice

The 4th annual Birth Fair brought together more than 1,000 new parents, mothers-to-be, and new families looking to expand their knowledge on child-rearing, March 7 and 8.

The weekend-long event was held at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre – made up of 50 different vendors selling a variety of toys, clothing, books, and baby-care products.

23 different workshops, included in the $10 admission price, touched on topics such as fitness, birthing techniques, health, breast feeding, and being a first-time parent.

Founder Christie Weber said it was her mission to provide a place for conversations and questions about parenting to be open.

“It’s about help expecting and new parents by educating and empowering them through workshops and bringing them together,” she said.

Spanning the gamut from pregnancy tips and products to children’s toys, some vendors were there to get guests thinking about the future of their children and the earth all together.

Metro Vancouver’s “Think Thrice” campaign had a booth set up where the message very evidently was to reduce, repair, and donate to minimize textile waste.

Vendors advised that caring for clothes to make them go farther was a great decision to limit waste. Demonstrations on how to repair them in case of rips, tares, and loose buttons were happening throughout the day.

Info was provided on where they can be taken for donation and what actually happens in during the recycling process if they cannot be fixed.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver wants the region to repurpose, donate, or repair used clothing

“The vast majority of people who attend this year have given birth so we have to find all new attendees each year,” Weber laughed, saying the fifth year will more than likely be a go in 2021.

The Birth Fair coincided with International Women’s Day.

More information at www.birthfair.com.

_________________________________

Langley

