Langley bottle drive helps pit bull rescue society

The Loveabull Rescue Society is looking for forever homes for dogs such as Dalton. Without a shelter, the small organization relies on fosters. (Loveabull Society Facebook)

A local dog rescue group’s recent bottle drive raised almost $900 to help with the medical and fostering costs of the dogs in its care.

The Loveabull Rescue Society is a non-profit that relies on fosters in various Lower Mainland communities to care for the dogs but has had to stop all intakes until it finds fosters or permanent homes for those dogs. President Kate Crew said the pause will allow the small group to restructure.

“Bully breed types need us,” she explained. “And we know we can be bigger and better advocates in the years to come.”

The society works to set up the dogs for future success by ensuring their fosters or permanent homes meet certain criteria. Many of the dogs, for instance, cannot be around cats. Some require another canine companion to feel safe while still others can’t be around other dogs.

“Many of these dogs need a home where they will be the only pet,” Crew said.

She said the bully breeds are often discarded when they grow up.

“Yes these dogs are rescue mutts, not purebred eight-week old fluffy puppies, (who, need we remind you, are like newborn babies with razor-sharp teeth and a need to pee every 20 minutes). They were someone’s cute puppy once upon a time. Then they grew up, and were given up, or abandoned like a piece of trash and left to die.”

The society offers support to those with these breeds so the dogs can have have loving homes, she said. The society recently posted pictures of four of its available dogs, each with its own needs.

“These dogs are potty trained, fully vetted, non-destructive, and given a lifetime of support by our rescue. They are resilient, loyal, sweet, and 100 per cent deserving of a forever home,” she added.

People can learn more about the organization at www.loveabullsociety.com.

.

• READ MORE: Cryptocurrency scams increasingly target seniors

• READ MORE: Students from 13 Lower Mainland schools invited to Fraser Valley Bandits game

.

Pets