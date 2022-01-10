Langley boy, 10, donates $2,000 to charities

A 10-year-old Langley boy collected more than $2,000 worth of bottles last year – all in the name of charity.

During the Christmas season, Inclusion Langley Society received a “very special” and unexpected gift from young Jaxson Linn.

The boy, a former client with the agency, gifted Inclusion Langley $500.

Little Jaxson had his right arm amputated right after birth – due to a medical condition.

His way of paying it back to this agency and others comes in the form of collecting bottles throughout the year and donating that money to various charities.

This year, he added Inclusion Langley to the list recipients of his charity, since he received developmental services as an infant and preschooler through the society.

When the organization was forced to cancel its annual Breakfast with Santa event for the second year in a row due to COVID – where the boy planned to present the cheque – Santa Claus (a.k.a. Clarence Tuin) made a special visit to see Jaxson.

Santa commended the boy on the incredible feat of raising $2,000 for charity, $1,500 went to three other charities this year, including Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at BC Children’s Hospital, The War Amps, and his school – Cherryhill Elementary School.

Jaxson exclaimed that it was “actually a bit over $2,000” he raised this year. And next year, he hopes to donate the extra to the North Pole.

“I love all kids, but there is something very special about Jaxson. I’m so impressed with what he is doing for Inclusion Langley Society and the other charities he raises funds for through collecting bottles,” said Santa.

“He’s an amazing kid and a humble one – especially for a child his age and I’ll travel anytime to see him,” Tuin added.

Jaxson’s parents, Jason and Trish Linn, said their son was overjoyed to see Santa show up at their house.

“Santa was proud of Jaxson for collecting cans and bottles, and donating the funds to four different charities,” said Trish.

In fact, the boy has donated more than $3,800 for multiple organizations since 2017, through his bottle collecting efforts.

“This started three years ago, and it was all Jaxson’s idea. We couldn’t be more proud of our son,” Trish added.

Cora Boecker, who supervises Inclusion’s infant development program, explained that Jaxson was born extremely premature, weighing only 505 grams, which lead to him needing their care.

“It would have been hard for anyone to imagine that this little boy would not only be thriving, but helping others thrive as well,” she said.

Inclusion Langley, a registered charitable organization, has served more than a thousand children and youth aged 19 and younger between April 2020 and March 2021.

Boecker said though the organization is funded by the Ministry of Children and Family Development, the money received is never enough. Hence, they rely on donations from community members and local businesses.

Donations help them secure equipment and resources that children might need, she explained.

“I am inspired… I feel it is really inspiring to see someone giving back to the community. He has done so well after such a difficult birth,” Boecker concluded.

To learn more about Inclusion Langley Society, people can visit www.inclusionlangley.com. A spokesperson from the society said that most services are provided at no cost to local families.