Langley brothers get wheels rolling on annual Wheels 4 Refugees campaign

Used bikes, in good condition, are being collected, tuned up, and donated to refugees and homeless.

Dayton brothers are kicking off their third annual bicycle drive this Saturday at Trinity Western University. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Used bikes needed.

A foursome of Langley brothers are wanting to provide local refugees and homeless residents with bicycles, and for the third year in a row they’re hosting their Wheels 4 Refugees dropoff day this weekend to aid in that effort.

The Dayton siblings, Van, 15, Kade, 13, Ty, 13, and Wes, 10, are asking for donations of used bikes – in working condition – and asking people to drop them off this Saturday, Oct. 13, between 1 and 4 p.m., at Trinity Western University, located at 7600 Glover Rd.

Bikes being collected will be distributed to refugee families new to the Fraser Valley. And the Daytons have asked that any leftover bikes be distributed to Langley’s homeless citizens who many need transportation to get to a job.

The campaign was started in 2015, when the boys learned about the Syrian refugees in their school.

“We like to ride our bikes and I think all kids should ride bikes because it is fun,” said the youngest brother, Wes.

Last year’s Wheels 4 Refugees campaign rolled in more than 100 bikes. They’re hoping more bikes will be donated this year.

This year the boys are again partnering with Velocity Cycles, Langley Community Service Society, and Trinity Western University to help other youngsters discover the wonderment of pedal power.

Travis from Velocity Cycles, in Langley, has once again volunteered their services to do light maintenance on any bikes that are donated.

“Travis has always offered to help out and never asks for anything in return. He is simply a solid community-oriented guy,” said Bruce Dayton, a.k.a. Dad.

“We are excited to announce that new to the campaign this year, is a partnership with Trinity Western University. “

Peter Woekel, coordinator of Trinity Western local outreach program, connects Trinity to 15 local outreach program opportunities, one of which is connected to the refugee resettlement support.

Approximately 250 students from Trinity Western go out each week to volunteer at homeless shelters, local prisons, and other places of need in the community. Some of those students will be at the university this weekend, helping to spread the word for the Wheels 4 Refugees campaign and collecting bike donations.

Langley Community Services Society has also been a major contributing partner to this event by providing volunteers and assisting in the distribution of bikes to local refugees, Dayton said.