Langley businesses man turns his birthday into a Christmas fundraiser

Chad Tiberghien, Gee Kalsi, and Richard Kush of Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery shop. The team is raising money ahead of Christmas to sponsor meals for low-income families on Christmas day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A local auto glass and upholstery shop owner has turned his 46th birthday celebrations – which coincides with Christmas eve – into a fundraiser.

When Gee Kalsi and his friend – who share their birthdays – first turned their birthday party into a fundraiser last year, they were surprised by the response.

About 200 people attended the birthday party/fundraiser, and the duo managed to raise $3,000 to help struggling families celebrate Christmas.

More than 15 people approached them to request the money; however, the funds could support only four families, and they had to turn the rest down.

Still, the fundraiser went a long way in supporting those affected by the floods, single mothers, to name a few.

After realizing that more families are in need, Kalsi and his friend decided to make the fundraiser an annual event.

This year, they are returning with their second annual Christmas fundraiser and once again inviting clients, vendors, and close family members to a private birthday celebration at the Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery shop.

Throughout the night, they will offer raffle tickets and encourage attendees to donate in cash. Kalsi is hoping to raise more than $5,000 this year through cash donations and proceeds from the 50-50 raffle ticket sales. Advance donations from vendors have already got them started.

Some of their business partners have donated services, free auto repair, limousine rides, dinner in a restaurant, gift cards, and more for the raffles prizes. A couple of Kalsi’s paintings, too, are on the list.

After the event, Kalsi and his friend plan on making a social media post, encouraging families in need to reach out to them or asking people on Langley community Facebook pages to refer those who could benefit.

The number of sponsorships will depend on the fundraiser amount, Kalsi said.

“We want to help as many people as possible,” he added.

Kalsi is also known in the community for his annual car shows, which attract hundreds and raise money for the Christmas charity initiative.

For more information, people can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/neighbourhoodupholstery. Neighbourhood Auto Glass and Upholstery is located at 5726 Landmark Way #202, on the Surrey/Langley border.

.

.

