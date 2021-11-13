Warrant Officer Second Class Roberta Grimard did a special drumhead ceremony on Nov. 11 to mark her last day as a cadet. (Cadet WO2 Riley Diesner)

Langley cadets hold special Remembrance Day ceremony

COVID-19 prevented youth group from taking part in community services Nov. 11

Warrant Officer Second Class (WO2) Roberta Grimard laid a flag over drums during unique drumhead ceremony, commemorating Remembrance Day, at 746 Lightning Hawk Royal Canadian Air Cadets at Langley Airport Thursday, Nov. 11.

It was her last official duty on her last day as a cadet.

Grimard joined the Air Cadet Program with 746 RCACS in 2018, at the age of 16. She has attended every event and activity available to her, including survival exercises, summer avaition training, staff cadet opportunities, marksmanship, and photography, and completed her last full year earning the Legion Medal of Excellence for her incredible leadership and service.

Grimard was honoured to participate in the unique Remembrance Day ceremony, and help the younger cadets understand the significance of remembering the fallen and the sacrifices they made, especially at a time where, due to COVID-19, cadets could not participate in public parades, explained Lt. Rima Dickson, 746 Squadron training officer.

The Cadet Program develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, while they promote physical fitness, healthy living, and foster an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

They are led by Canadian Forces Cadet Instructors Cadre (CIC) Officers, dedicated members of the community who work with youth in their spare time by providing them with a dynamic and structured program, Dickson explained.






