Langley Camera Club is expanding, thanks to virtual meetings

Members are from as far away as Saskatchewan and Ontario

There may be a positive side to virtual meetings during a pandemic, as the Langley Camera Club has discovered.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in membership since COVID-19 started” said club president Lorna Scott, “The club has members as far away as Saskatchewan and Dryden, Ontario. Since our meetings are all via Zoom, members can join us where ever they live and no one has to drive at night or in bad weather.”

Since the zoom meetings started in March 2020, the club has been able to expand its monthly speaker series to bring in some top photographers and educators from across Canada and the USA including – later this month – renowned landscape and adventure photographer, Paul Zizka who is based in Banff.

READ ALSO: Virus prompts Langley Camera Club members to refocus

The club’s goal is to promote and advance photography as an art form and it does that by encouraging members to get out and about with their cameras and be active in their hobby.

A sample of a Langley Camera Club member’s work. (Phil Strong/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Pre-pandemic, one of the club’s strengths was their photography outings

“Getting together with fellow photographers is probably one of the best ways we improve and grow our skills, learning from each other is fun and there’s usually a lunch or brunch involved,” Outings Committee organizer Karen Reynolds remarked. “Before Omicron when Covid-19 numbers were dropping, we had a weekend in Squamish, trips to the Alpaca Farm, a Lavender farm, horse trials and BMX racing.”

Lorna Scott, a member for 10 years has recently had her work printed on a beer can. Locality Brewing in Langley Township is a farm brewery that chose her image of Murdoch McIver House in the snow to help promote its Whimsical Elderberry Plum Gose.

READ ALSO: SHARE: Fall colours consume Campbell Valley park

The Langley Camera Club is a member of CAPA, the Canadian Association of Photographic Arts, and gets involved with national and regional competitions as well as its own internal competitions.

New members who share the love of photography are welcome, whether beginner, intermediate or advanced level.

The club also has several special interest groups, including wildlife and birds, creative, smartphone photography and abstract to name a few.

A sample of a Langley Camera Club member’s work. (Janet Slater/Special to Langley Advance Times)

More nformation can be found at langleycameraclub.ca or email the president at: president@langleycameraclub.ca for more information on attending a zoom meeting or joining the club.

CommunityLangleyPhotography