Langley cat group fundraiser offers coffee, china and champagne

Vintage bone china, crystal, champagne and more are up for bid in the CARES cat shelter Holiday Auction. Bidding closes Sunday, Dec. 13. (CARES)

The public has until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 to get in on the many items up for auction to raise funds for the CARES cat shelter.

The Milner-based shelter provides homes for unwanted and abandoned cats. As a no kill shelter, it will look after the cats for the lifetime if no adoptive home can be found.

The Holiday Auction has a goal to raise $2,000. Click here to learn more about the featured items and bidding.

READ MORE: The pawsitive tale of Mary the cat

Up for bid are an espresso and coffee machine valued at $200, a set of crystal glasses with the pinwheel design and a bottle of champagne worth $95, and a new Yamaha guitar worth $375. A dinner service of bone china, and a limited edition art print are among the items available.

The shelter also welcomes financial donations.

Go online to also learn about the face masks CARES volunteer Caroll Giesbrecht is crafting to raise funds for the cat shelter. There’s many cat-themed fabrics available as well as other designs, including Christmas patterns and even the odd fabric with dogs.

