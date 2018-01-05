Langley cat shelter hopes to find Ginger and Rhett a new foster home

The cat welfare group has many cats available for adoption or fostering.

Langley’s CARES cat shelter is putting out a plea to the public to help find a foster home for two senior cats.

Their foster human is not able to take them with her.

“These two cats have lived together for eight years with their beloved foster mom, Linda,” explained Marian Haney, with CARES. “Unfortunately, Linda has to move to a place where she can’t have pets. It is a heartbreaking situation for both Linda and the cats.

Haney said Ginger is about 10 years of age, a rotund red tabby.

“Ginger is full of character and likes to voice her own opinion at times,” she said.

CARES would like her placed with Rhett Butler, a tuxedo cat with a laid-back disposition who is very affectionate and loves to cuddle. He’s about 15.

“We urgently need a foster home for Ginger and Rhett, preferably together,” Haney said.

Anyone interested in helping can contact her at 778-689-7368 or mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Learn more about this no-kill shelter and the cats it has for adoption or fostering at carescatshelter.com.

CARES is hosting the 14th annual Family Fun Bowling Night in March to raise money for its work. Tickets are $25 apiece and include appetizers, and bowling. The event includes a silent auction and basket draws. For more, contact the office at 604-532-5632, Carol Briner at 202-0713 or Clive Ellis at 604-533-4007.

