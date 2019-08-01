Langley cat shelter offers up kitties and cuddles Saturday

The CARES cat shelter is hosting an adopt-a-thon Aug. 3 and it’s mainly kittens this time around.

Marian Reid and the rest of the folks at CARES cat shelter are readying for a special adopt-a-thon on Aug. 3. (CARES photo)

A Milner-based cat welfare group is hoping people will fall in love with big eyes, pink noses and little mews at its adopt-a-thon on Saturday.

The CARES cat shelter is looking for furever homes for the cats in its care and this time, the emphasis is on youth.

“We do have quite a few kitties this time, which is why we have added an extra adopt-a-thon,” explained Clive Ellis, with CARES.

Between 10 a.m.and 3 p.m., people are invited to stop by the CARES Adoption Centre located within the PetSmart store on the Langley Bypass.

“Staff on hand to handle adoptions, on the same day in most cases,” he added.

There will be ample experienced staff on hand to answer questions about cat care and the organization.

The cats will range in age from about 13 weeks (the youngest age CARES will allow adoption) and a couple of years.

“Everyone welcome. Bring friends, neighbors and relatives,” Ellis said.

When people adopt from the shelter in Milner, staff need about 24 hours to process an application. At adopt-a-thons, they try and do that in about an hour but follow the same rules. It’s not a free-for-all. People must fill out an application on site and provide references. If they are renters, the staff will check with landlords to ensure the cat or cats are welcome.

“We’re going to try and do approvals same day,” said Marian Reid, one of two volunteers who oversee adoption applications.

She noted that people typically select a cat then fill out the paperwork, which must be done on-site.

“A lot of people, once they know [the adoption event is happening], they line up to get their applications in first,” Reid said.

People will need a cat carrier to transport their new family member home.

The cost to adopt a cat is $250 for the youngest cats (kittens up to and including six months). It’s $175 for cats up to and including age five, and $125 for cats six years of age and older. The adoption fee includes neutering, shots, and vet work, as well as a CARES tattoo for identification in case the cat is lost. CARES won’t allow adoption of cats that have not been neutered.

Reid added that CARES asks adoptive pet parents to stay in touch by providing updates on the little ones and many send in photos, videos and notes.

Typically CARES adopt-a-thons are two days but this mini-version is due to the large number of kittens in care.

“A lot of foster kittens, they seem to be coming due at the same time,” Reid said.

She’s been with CARES for about five years, having taken part in about 10 adopt-a-thons and enjoys the busy atmosphere.

“I just really like that all these little critters are going to new homes,” she said.

If people can’t adopt, they can still support the non-profit cat shelter. The volunteers are readying for the CARES Walk for the Cats which will be held at Derby Reach Regional Park on Sept. 8. People are encouraged to start collecting pledges in advance of the five-kilometre walk. Pledge sheets can be downloaded online.

CARES also has $15 tickets available in its raffle. The winners will be drawn Sept. 10. The first prize is a seven-day cruise voyage for two with second prize a 55-inch TV. The third place winner receives a two night stay in October at a Penticton resort, a wine tour and entry to the Okanagan Wine Festival.

CARES started in 1993. Between February and late July this year, it adopted out more than 220 cats. It aims to find homes for more than 500 cats each year. The organization will provide care for a cat for the rest of its life it it cannot find an adoptive home. It also offers a spay-neuter program for low income families or those on fixed incomes.

