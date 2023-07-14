CARES has an adoptathon Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. (CARES/Special to Black Press Media)

Langley cat shelter seeks homes for its cats and kittens

CARES holding special adoptathon Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15

The kitties at the CARES shelter in Milner are seeing the impact of the tight economy.

Economic factors are often the reason why people must surrender their pets.

“We have had a fairly large number of surrenders and intakes, largely due to the economy, where pets are often the first ones to be affected,” said Clive Ellis, with CARES.

He said that the first three months have been busy for the no-kill shelter that will keep an animal for the remainder of its natural life if no adoptive home can be found.

Adoptions have slowed, and the shelter is hosting an adoptathon to match people with four-legged friends.

“We would like to welcome everybody to our next adoptathon, where we will have a number of kitties, as well as some mature members of our family up for adoption,” Ellis explained.

CARES volunteers will be at the PetSmart store on the Langley Bypass from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and again on Sunday, July 16 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome, and plenty of staff on hand to answer any questions on the kitties, animal care, information on volunteer opportunities. Donations are always welcome,” he added.

CARES is struggling to make the dollars stretch as far as they one did.

“As always, a higher number in our shelter means higher food costs, veterinary care and utilities, and so the need for help grows incrementally,” he said.

People can go on the CARES website and fill out adoption applications in advance of the adoptathon or they can be matched up with cats onsite with volunteers there to help.

CARES has an adoption centre at the PetSmart location for those unable to attend the adoptathon. There are additional cats at the shelter in Milner, and shelter adoptions are by appointment.

Animal SheltersCats

 

