Langley cat shelter tries new fundraisers to deal with cash crunch caused by COVID

Ahab is one of the cats up for adoption at the CARES cat shelter. The shelter is trying to find a home for Ahab and another cat as they are bonded. (CARES shelter)

CARES the no-kill cat shelter based in Milner is busy heading into the fall with a big raffle, a Christmas campaign and an adopathon Sept. 18 and 19.

CARES has an adoption centre at the Langley PetSmart and that’s the location for the adoptathon.

“We hope to have some 15 or more young kitties, together with a few more mature cats. Thankfully, the demand for kitties over the previous few months has been strong, possibly due to people being at home because of COVID. But the number of abandoned kitties both locally and in the states continues to grow,” said Clive Ellis, a board member.

The animal welfare group works to get adoption applications processed promptly so people can find their new friend.

“We endeavour to get applicants approved very quickly, as we have staff available at all times during the event,” he explained. “Other staff are available to answer any of your pet questions, and give further information on the kitties on display, as well as more information on CARES.”

The cats up for adoption have all been vet checked, spayed or neutered. They have identification tags and their shots.

“This is one of our most important events during the year, and we hope that you can help us have a good turnout for this event,” Ellis noted.

There are currently about 45 cats at the shelter and another 30 kittens and moms in foster homes. Like many community groups, CARES has had to change how it fundraises and how it carries on day to day care of the cats due to COVID. So it’s trying some new projects.

To help fund the care of the cats, which stay with CARES for the length of their natural lives if no adoptive home can be found, the group has set up a raffle.

CARES is holding a 50/50 online raffle with the winner chosen Oct. 11 at noon. Tickets cost $10 apiece, three for $25 or 15 for $100, and as of Tuesday morning, the jackpot stood at $1,600.

The deadline to buy tickets is midnight on Oct. 10 and people can find out more on the group’s website or at the raffle site, https://cares.rafflenexus.com/a/lt. Tickets can only be sold in British Columbia. There are a total of 5,200 tickets total for this raffle which is under the rules of the BC Lottery Corp.

Proceeds from the raffle are earmarked for veterinary care costs which have increased by about 20 per cent for animal welfare groups.

CARES, which has more than 60 volunteers, is also setting up a festive raffle and welcomes donations to be given as prizes.

”We have done a fall online auction and a spring auction in the past,” Ellis said.

This will be the group’s first Christmastime raffle.

“We would like new items donated. Gift cards are the best,” he explained.

• Find out more about the CARES cat shelter. The shelter always welcomes donations and help. It can also be reached at 604-532-5632.

“CARES is always in need of good volunteers, paper towels, vinyl gloves, dishwasher soap, and bleach,” Ellis said.

