Langley celebrates Bathukamma

The Telangana Association of Greater Vancouver will be hosting a Bathukamma celebration at George Preston Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The festival is commonly celebrated for nine days, this year beginning on Sept. 28, in the Indian state of Telangana.

People of all ages decorate their homes and streets with bright colours and towering flower arrangements.

The meaning of Bathukamma is “Mother Goddess come Alive,” a worshipped form of the patron goddess of womanhood.

Chandra Mohan, one of the organizers, said he recently moved to the Fraser Valley from Toronto and decided to plan this event for the first time.

“There, in Toronto, they do it on a much grander scale – celebrating with friends. When I moved here, we decided to put something on and see if there were people interested; we didn’t expect such a big response,” Mohan said, hoping for it to grow even larger in the coming years.

Traditional songs will be sung, bright clothing worn, and traditional foods like rice patties and samosas eaten at the festival. Any member of the public is welcome to join, there is no entry fee.

Organizers expect more than 200 people in attendance, including MLA Mary Polak.

Mohan said to expect a lot of clapping, dancing ,and Telangana folks songs.

The celebration runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at George Preston , 20699 42 Ave

