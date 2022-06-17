Langley celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day Saturday

Activities are planned for Philip Jackman Park on June 18, 2022

2019 was the last time the community could gather to mark June 21. (Langley Advance Times files)

A local Indigenous organization is hosting a celebration of the first peoples of this community.

National Indigenous Peoples Day across Canada is June 21, making June 18 the nearest weekend to hold a public event.

The local celebration is at Philip Jackman Park Saturday, June 18.

Festivities include artisans, food, entertainment, a kids zone, elders bingo, door prizes, and more between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the event organized by the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society.

The park is at 3300 270th St. with ample parking in the area.

The society is still accepting applications for talent, including a big drum group, spoon player, musicians, singers, fancy and traditional dancers. Contact katie@lfras.org or 778-316-8250.

For information about the day, contact info@lfvas.org.

The society is a volunteer-run organization operating on Kwantlen, Katzie and Matsqui traditional territory. Through partners, grants and targeted funds it hosts events and programs, such as youth health programs, and language classes.

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society was established in September of 2000 by Aboriginal support workers in the Langley School District of Langley.

In cooperation with Indigenous organizations, the Government of Canada chose June 21, the summer solstice as a day to celebrate the cultures and heritage of Indigenous people. It was first announced in 1996, having been in the planning for several years.

