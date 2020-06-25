Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Chamber to host virtual town hall on local tourism industry

Anyone is welcome to join through Zoom on Monday, June 29, to hear panel of tourism professionals

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual town hall on the state and future of the local tourism industry in 2020, which has been brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall takes place on Monday, June 29 from 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom.

“Many industries have been greatly affected by COVID-19, tourism being one of those industries,” reads the event description.

“The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host a diverse panel of tourism professionals including Peter Harrison of Destination British Columbia, Erinn Kredba of Tourism Langley, and Kristina Gervais of Discover Langley City.”

The panel will focus on the resilience of the Tourism Industry, give an update on their region, and answer questions regarding tourism.

READ MORE: Langley residents encouraged to be tourists in their own backyard

Colleen Clark, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, will serve as moderator.

Peter Harrison has been with Destination British Columbia for over twenty five years and during that time has held various positions. He is currently the Director of Industry Partnerships and Visitor Services which includes oversight of the Vancouver, Coast and Mountains tourism region.

Erinn Kredba was born and raised in Langley, and worked for Tourism Vancouver for 12 years before joining Tourism Langley in 2018 as the Executive Director.

Kristina Gervais is Operations Manager of Discover Langley City and brings to this position more than 30 years of senior level experience in hospitality, marketing, destination management, strategic planning, communications, finance and community relations.

Virtual attendees must register online at https://www.langleychamber.com/events/details/virtual-town-hall-the-tourism-industry-in-2020-6857 to receive a Zoom link.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to pay what they can if possible.

