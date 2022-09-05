Langley charities hoping for a high turnout at Cruise-In 2022

Members of the Aldergrove Secondary hairdressing program volunteer to help fill the Starfish backpacks. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In charity car show is coming up. And in advance of the huge community event being held in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langley Advance Times has put together a series of stories talking about the people involved and the festivities planned. Stay tuned here, daily, for more about the upcoming Cruise-In.

.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In has once again selected the Aldergrove Rotary Club as one of its four primary beneficiaries from the huge charity car show coming up on Saturday, Sept. 10.

This means that following the event, a chunk of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the club, along with a few other chosen charities.

Every year, the Rotary Club of Aldergrove provides weekend meals to about 71 student families through its Starfish Backpack program.

The main idea behind the Starfish program is to provide six healthy meals to students and their families every Friday so they can enjoy nutritious food each weekend.

With nearly $600 spent per family each year, the club requires about $42,000 annually to keep the program running, explained Charlie Fox, the program coordinator of the Starfish initiative.

Cruise-In – which in past has donated $1,200 to $1,500 for the Aldergrove Rotary Club – is a significant help in making that possible, Fox said, noting all donations are critical, especially with the soaring cost of food in recent months.

Since last year’s Cruise-In donation was enough to support just two student families a school year, Fox is hoping for a big turnout. More donations mean more money for the charities to share.

“The amount they give us depends on their proceeds,” Fox commented.

Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise, which runs a similar Starfish program, will also be a recipient of the charity car show’s fundraising effort this year.

Members of another participating charity – Langley Community Support Groups – too will attend the event representing their society and its stroke patients.

Marilyn Piticco, executive director and co-founder, said her society needs money to run its program, Hope After Stroke, which caters to people of various ages recovering after a stroke.

Piticco said the society relies solely on community funding. Hence without charity events like Cruise-In, “there would be no program.”

Under the Hope after Stroke initiative, patients can avail services like music therapy, counselling, and more.

“We are very fortunate that [Cruise-In] has kept us going,” said a grateful Piticco.

Finally, Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Society will be the fourth primary charity to receive funding again this year from Cruise-In.

In return, all four charities volunteers to help Cruise-In organizers on the day of the event with tasks such as staffing barricades.

To make donations and for more information, people can visit the charity organizations’ websites: Aldergrove Rotary Club, Langley Sunrise Rotary Club, Langley Community Support Groups, or Valley Therapeutic Riding Association.

And, for more information on the charity car show, people can visit www.langleycruise-in.com.

.