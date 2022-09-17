Inclusion Langley Society is requesting people to donate food items to help Food Banks distribute food ahead of ahead of Thanksgiving. So far they have collected 1,200 items. The campaign ends Sept. 24. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley charity joins province-wide campaign to support food banks ahead of Thanksgiving

“We understand the struggle,’ says organizer as food prices rise due to inflation

While it is no more a surprise that rising inflation has changed the purchasing habits of Canadians, with many struggling to meet day-to-day expenses. With inflation reaching 7.6 per cent in July, purchasing power for many has decreased.

Among many things affecting Canadians is the cost of food, which rose by 9.7 per cent during the past year. As inflation continues to attack other areas, too, such as shelter and transportation, most have been less able to budget money for food.

Food banks across Canada have been campaigning to bring awareness to the issue. In Langley, one local charity organization is joining a province-wide initiative to support food banks ahead of Thanksgiving, and this isn’t their first time.

Three weeks into the local campaign, Inclusion Langley Society has collected about 1,200 items for the sixth annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. Last year, the society was able to secure 3,000 items for the cause.

Their campaign, which is entering its final week on Sept. 19, includes encouraging people to donate unexpired food like can soup, pasta, rice, can veggies and meat, can fruit, and more. In addition, society is hoping to get items like baby wipes, hand sanitizers, disposable razors, baby diapers, toiletry items, baby bottles, and sippy cups.

Shirley Yamashita, coordinator, children’s respite and volunteer Network, told Langley Advance Times that the society understands the struggle families and individuals in the community are going through to secure healthy food.

Yamashita said personal care items like deodorant are also in need.

People have until Sept. 24 to drop off their donations to Inclusion Langley Society, located at 23535 44 Ave., Langley. Those who need bags to pack their donations can request the society to get them delivered. Volunteers will also pick up packed items from the donor’s home.

The donations will then be delivered to the provincial coordinator of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

“This is part of [the society’s] values… to support the community. It takes all of us to support a healthy community.”

Yamashita also shared that 30 volunteers and about 12 staff are working behind the scenes to make this a successful campaign.

Inclusion Langley Society is a registered society and charitable organization offering a range of programs and services, including infant development program, support child development program, aboriginal infant and supported child development program, early years, children’s respite, adult respite, a full range of residential supports including staffed homes, home share and supported living, community inclusion, personal network development and supported and customized employment.

