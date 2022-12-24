Langley children at Shortreed Community Elementary write to Santa

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
.
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole?
I am excited for you to
come to my house!
can I please have a
Kirby stuffie for
Christmas?
Love,
Anyah
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How is the North
pole I am excited For you
to come to my house
Can I please have
CLea For Christmas?
LOVE ABEL.
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How is the North
Pole I am excited
for you to come
to My house
can I Pleas
have an American
Girl washer for Christmas
Love,
Charee
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear Santa,
How is the North Ploe I am excited
For you to come to my house
can I Please have
Lagow for Christmas
Love Denyelle
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
dear Santa,
How is the
North Pole!
I am excited
for you to come to
my house. Can I
please have a toy
cheetah for Christmas?
Love
EVie
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
Dear santa
How is the North Pole?
I am excited
to come to my house.
can I Please have
a Rubix cube keychain for
Christmas?
Love
Finnley
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
DearS anta
How is The North Pole
I am excited for you
to come tomy house
Can
I Please have
Lieofor
Love Hunter
Grade 1, Shortreed Community School
.
.
Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Langley School DistrictLettersSanta Claus