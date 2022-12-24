Langley children at Shortreed Community Elementary write to Santa

Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class Shortreed Community Elementary, Mrs. Rowbotham’s Grade 1 class

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

.

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole?

I am excited for you to

come to my house!

can I please have a

Kirby stuffie for

Christmas?

Love,

Anyah

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How is the North

pole I am excited For you

to come to my house

Can I please have

CLea For Christmas?

LOVE ABEL.

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How is the North

Pole I am excited

for you to come

to My house

can I Pleas

have an American

Girl washer for Christmas

Love,

Charee

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear Santa,

How is the North Ploe I am excited

For you to come to my house

can I Please have

Lagow for Christmas

Love Denyelle

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

dear Santa,

How is the

North Pole!

I am excited

for you to come to

my house. Can I

please have a toy

cheetah for Christmas?

Love

EVie

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

Dear santa

How is the North Pole?

I am excited

to come to my house.

can I Please have

a Rubix cube keychain for

Christmas?

Love

Finnley

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

DearS anta

How is The North Pole

I am excited for you

to come tomy house

Can

I Please have

Lieofor

Love Hunter

Grade 1, Shortreed Community School

.

.