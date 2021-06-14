Langley Christian grads roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Students went to a mobile clinic and hope to inspire others to donate

Members of the Langley Christian High School donated blood to mark their milestone year. (Left to right) Kiera Hummelman, Camryn Visscher, Jayde Campbell, Grace Bennett, Danae Vanderveen, Cynthia McCarthy (teacher), Carson Foster, Josh Nelson, Carsen Grim hope to inspire others to donate. (Grace Bennett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Graduating students at Langley Christian High School decided others would benefit from them reaching this milestone in their education.

To celebrate graduating, they headed over to a Canadian Blood Services mobile clinic and rolled up their sleeves.

“We donated at Willoughby Christian Reformed church where the Canadian Blood Services was collecting that day,” explained student Grace Bennett.

She had a more personal reason for wanting to take part.

“I wanted to lead this project because my grandmother died from leukemia,” Bennett said.

In being a blood donor, she’s come to learn just what it can mean to thers.

“One leukemia patient can require up to 41 units of blood,” she said. “If our team can help just one person recover, our mission would be fulfilled.”

She and Kiera Hummelman, Camryn Visscher, Jayde Campbell, Danae Vanderveen, Carson Foster, Josh Nelson, and Carsen Grim may have started a school tradition. Bennett said they hope to inspire others to start donating in their youth and give as long as they can.

“All nine of us plan to keep donating as we had no complications,” she said.

Two of the students had donated before.

“This was my second time,” Bennett said. “I felt inspired to do the project after my first donation. I plan to be a regular donor and give until I am ineligible.”

The donors are some of the approximately 78 students who will graduate from the local Christian high school this year.

Bennett explained they are able to celebrate their graduation in measured ways to remain COVID-safe.

“We are having a grad ceremony this year at our school. It’s strictly the grads, no spectators,” she said. “We also have a banquet dinner at Redwoods Golf course planned, in which the grade will be split into two groups and having a formal dinner together.”

