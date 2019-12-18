Clint Davies is one of the few men able to get a volunteer position with the Langley Christmas Bureau. Once people get in as one of Santa’s special helpers, they are reluctant to give up the gig. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Christmas Bureau elf graduates to full volunteer status

He started as a volunteer elf last year and now he’s hooked

The Langley Advance Times has managed an exclusive interview with an insider – one of the few gents at the Langley Christmas Bureau.

After first helping out in 2018, Clint Davies is now a committed volunteer at the all-volunteer charity that gives toys and gifts and more to needy local families.

“I happened to know somebody – my wife,” Clint Davies said of how be wrangled one of the coveted volunteer spots. “She was a volunteer before me. She said ‘We need extra hands and backs and legs. Would you like to go to work?’”

The bureau has since benefited from his hand, his back and his legs, not to mention his heart and tear ducts. Davies started in 2018 on Toy Depot Days.

“I elfed, and I helped to tear down,” he explained.

On the three days of toy and gift distribution about a week to 10 days before Dec. 25, an elf accompanies each family to help them find age appropriate gifts for their children from birth to age 18. Volunteering at the Christmas bureau can be an emotional time.

“There is a lot of gratitude going around,” he said. “It’s hard even for those of us on this side of the table to not get weepy.”

Now this year, he was in the door as soon as the Christmas Bureau set up for the season in late October.

“I loved it,” he said. “It’s all about helping people. That’s what this whole thing is about – [helping] people who don’t otherwise have as much under the tree.”

• READ MORE: Langley Christmas Bureau wraps for the season

He was no stranger to the Christmas Bureau as a longtime member of the local barbershop singing group that has donated more than $100,000 raised over several years at an annual holiday concert.

“I’ve been supporting them for year through the First Capital Chorus,” he said.

Davies has learned the unspoken lesson of volunteering at the Langley Christmas Bureau – once inside, volunteers are loathe to give up their spots.

“I’m hooked. I can’t stay away now,” Davies said.

Previous story
Aldergrove’s Light-Up Christmas parade ‘an overwhelming success’

Just Posted

Aldergrove grandpa wins $250K just in time for Christmas

Retired hobby farmer Keith Colonval took a pit stop for some gingerale when he struck luck

Aldergrove’s Light-Up Christmas parade ‘an overwhelming success’

26th years of spreading Christmas cheer in Aldergrove

Kodiaks face weekend of loss after Abbotsford victory

Fourth place team struggles to score big

Langley Township will debate adding a dozen RCMP officers

It’s unknown how many officers will be added, how quickly

Langley Christmas Bureau elf graduates to full volunteer status

He started as a volunteer elf last year and now he’s hooked

VIDEO: Driver goes wrong way on major one-way Langley street

A driver has posted dash cam footage after a potentially dangerous incident

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Surrey high school student found guilty of sexual assault

His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The name of the school has not been disclosed

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Share Now, formerly Car2go, to halt service in Vancouver, Montreal

Operations to close in New York, Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, Brussels and Florence

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Most Read