Langley Christmas Bureau elf graduates to full volunteer status

He started as a volunteer elf last year and now he’s hooked

Clint Davies is one of the few men able to get a volunteer position with the Langley Christmas Bureau. Once people get in as one of Santa’s special helpers, they are reluctant to give up the gig. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Advance Times has managed an exclusive interview with an insider – one of the few gents at the Langley Christmas Bureau.

After first helping out in 2018, Clint Davies is now a committed volunteer at the all-volunteer charity that gives toys and gifts and more to needy local families.

“I happened to know somebody – my wife,” Clint Davies said of how be wrangled one of the coveted volunteer spots. “She was a volunteer before me. She said ‘We need extra hands and backs and legs. Would you like to go to work?’”

The bureau has since benefited from his hand, his back and his legs, not to mention his heart and tear ducts. Davies started in 2018 on Toy Depot Days.

“I elfed, and I helped to tear down,” he explained.

On the three days of toy and gift distribution about a week to 10 days before Dec. 25, an elf accompanies each family to help them find age appropriate gifts for their children from birth to age 18. Volunteering at the Christmas bureau can be an emotional time.

“There is a lot of gratitude going around,” he said. “It’s hard even for those of us on this side of the table to not get weepy.”

Now this year, he was in the door as soon as the Christmas Bureau set up for the season in late October.

“I loved it,” he said. “It’s all about helping people. That’s what this whole thing is about – [helping] people who don’t otherwise have as much under the tree.”

He was no stranger to the Christmas Bureau as a longtime member of the local barbershop singing group that has donated more than $100,000 raised over several years at an annual holiday concert.

“I’ve been supporting them for year through the First Capital Chorus,” he said.

Davies has learned the unspoken lesson of volunteering at the Langley Christmas Bureau – once inside, volunteers are loathe to give up their spots.

“I’m hooked. I can’t stay away now,” Davies said.