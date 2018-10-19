Donalda Whaites and Velma McAllister are again coordinating the Langley Christmas Bureau which has a new location, in the complex at 19860 Langley Bypass. (Langley Advance files)

Langley Christmas Bureau has new headquarters for the holiday season

The volunteer-run organization found room in a local shopping complex and opens for the season soon.

Before the ghosts and goblins of Halloween are packed away for another year, local volunteers are already working on making Christmas merrier for local children.

The Langley Christmas Bureau is getting ready for another holiday season.

“It’s that time of year again,” said Velma McAllister, the co-coordinator.

The bureau that provides new toys, gifts and books to the children of families in need was itself in need – of a new headquarters. The volunteer-run organization recently found a new home.

The new location is unit #120 at 19860 Langley Bypass. The complex also has Bed Bath and Beyond, and Buy, Buy Baby.

The plan is to move in starting the week of Oct. 22.

“For our clients, we’re aiming for Nov. 1,” McAllister said.

By the end of October, the bureau website should be updated with this year’s information.

The Aldergrove office will be open Nov. 14 to Dec. 12 on Mondays and Wednesdays. It was housed at the Avia Employment office at 26956 Fraser Hwy. last year and will be there again this holiday season.

In addition to the scramble to find a location, the group had to figure out how to adapt one of its most important initiatives. Construction at Willowbrook Shopping Centre means the toy collection display has to be amended.

“We will have, hopefully, a table that we can set up with a tree,” she explained.

The bureau will again benefit from the Children’s Wish Breakfast, this year on Nov. 27.

“It was a huge success,” McAllister noted.

More than 1,000 people went through during the event last year, the first time it was held.

“This year we’re aiming for 2,000 people,” she said.

It takes place at Newlands Golf Club on Nov. 27.

The Langley Christmas Bureau is the only Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau that is entirely volunteer. Many of the same volunteers return year after year, meaning they are familiar with the work that needs to get done in a short period of time.

“They can hardly wait to get their marching orders,” she said. “It’s such a rewarding volunteer job.”

