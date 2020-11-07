In past years the tea has sold all of its 50o tickets well in advance. The event allowed people to dress up with many of the women wearing fascinators. This year’s event is virtual and people sign up online. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Christmas Bureau high tea organizers hope popularity remains for virtual event

Annual Thanks for Caring Christmas Tea is virtual. People can still have high tea and watch online

Tickets are on sale for the Thanks for Caring Society’s Christmas High Tea at Home.

Like so much in 2020, the fundraiser for the Langley Christmas Bureau has gone virtual.

High Tea at Home will be on Nov. 22, and people are being encouraged dress up and bust out the fancy china as they take part online. (Sign up here to watch the tea)

“It’s going to be all the things you love about the annual Christmas tea from the comfort of your ‘bubble’,” organizers said.

• READ MORE: Popular Christmas tea fundraiser raised nearly $48,000 for Langley Christmas Bureau

In addition to a silent auction that opens for viewing and bidding Nov. 12 and runs until Nov. 22, there will be Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliot performing Nov. 22, a draw for jewelry, and high tea goodies delivered by society board members that people will enjoy while watching online.

Board member Charlene Fassbender explained that the committee has already filmed the program of entertainment.

Tea boxes must be ordered before 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. The high tea boxes can be picked up or delivered by Thanks for Caring Society board members.

“The bakery is able to do up to 500 boxes,” Fassbender said.

But people can take part without ordering high tea. They can contribute online and get in on the auction.

“There’s a number of options now,” she said.

The auction items can be viewed starting Nov. 12. People sign up to bid (create an account). The registration must include a credit card to bid.

Since 2013, the event, initially called the Mayors’ Wives Tea, has raised more than $178,00 for the Christmas bureau and other local causes. The event is now held in memory of Debbie Froese, one of the original mayors’ wives who started the event. She died from cancer Jan. 9. Over the last few years, many have joined in to help and the organizers have formed a non-profit society to oversee the fundraising.

Fassbender said the organizing committee now has their fingers crossed that the community comes forward to support this novel 2020 format. They’ve been working to pull this all together since September, figuring out how to host the popular event in the age of COVID-19.

Anyone interested in donating to the tea can email thankyouforcaringsociety@gmail.com or check out the society’s Facebook page.

• Order High Tea Box for $15 per person

• Tickets for Dragonfly Jewelry draw (can be purchased up to 5 p.m. on Nov. 22. 650 tickets total. $10 apiece)

• To make a donation that will go to the Langley Christmas Bureau

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
ChristmasLangley Christmas Bureau

Karen Cameron chairs the Thanks for Caring Society which hosts the Christmas Tea. This year’s tea is virtual and features a variety of items for its auction. (Cameron photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Most Read