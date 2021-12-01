Langley Christmas Fun: fairs and fundraisers for lage November 2021

A roundup of both in-person and online holiday events in the community of Langley

West Langley Elementary School held its market Nov. 20. There’s still a few markets this holiday season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Langley Christmas Bureau: applications accepted Nov. 12 to Dec. 11 at City hall, 20399 Douglas Cres. COVID-19 procedures: physical distancing, masks and by appointment only. Book appointment by calling 604-530-3001 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays Dec. 4 and 11 during those same hours. Bureau provides gifts to Langley children of disadvantaged families. Bureau welcomes financial donations. $280,000 needed to provide help to local children and traditional fundraisers cannot take place. Registration criteria, application forms and additional information: langleychristmasbureau.com.

Christmas in Williams Park: Free drive-thru event at park, 238th Street and 68th Avenue. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. Traffic control on site. No washrooms and public asked to remain in their vehicles.

Living nativity: Christian Life Assembly, 21277 56th Ave., offers free 25-minute walking tour of the first nativity in a scene from first century Bethlehem. Tours every 12 minutes between 6 and 9 p.m. from Dec. 2 to 12. Includes free hot chocolate and cookies. COVID protocols followed.

Christmas Bazaar: 113th annual bazaar at St. George’s Church Fort Langley, 9160 Church St., is Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade soup lunch, bake table, gift baskets, children’s shopping, books, Christmas greenery, raffle and more. COVID protocols in place with vaccine passports will be checked at the door. All proceeds to support community outreach and the work of the church. Info: lgaudette@gmail.com.

Alpacas and Artisans Market: Annual holiday market is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at Kensington Prairie Farm, 1736 238th St. $5 per day or $12 for three-day pass. More than 15 artisans, live music, food trucks, daily visit from Santa and alpaca information sessions hourly.

Glenwood Christmas Market: In addition to more than 40 local vendors, there’s photos with Santa (for kids and pets), a food truck, activities for kids, raffles, and prizes. Stop by 20785 24th Ave. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Sensory-friendly Santa photos: Occur before the centre opens and feature a quieter ambiance, fewer shoppers and an extra sparkle. Book a photo session between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 or 12 at shopwillowbrook.com.

Pet photos with Santa: Langley Animal Protection Society fundraiser is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11. Must book appointment at info@lapsbc.ca or 604-857-5055 ext. 210 or 225. Minimum $20 donation per visit.

Yoga toy drive at Vancouver Giants game: Fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital on Dec. 19. 11 a.m. rink-side yoga geared to hockey families, 2 p.m. game. Post-game afternoon skate. Tickets: $18 at https://bit.ly/3oPVuWm.

Langley lighting up

We’re inviting the community to send us information about the festive light displays around the community.

We’ll publish the listings online and in our print edition.

Please include the display name, address, hours of operation, and any charity element or special information such as an associated radio channel for music.

If it’s not your display but you think it’s noteworthy, send as location details.

Email heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com.

Aldergrove Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. start to the annual Christmas Light Up Parade through Aldergrove on Saturday, Dec. 11. Info: Aldergrove Fair Days Facebook.

Critter Care Barbecue Sauce Fundraiser: Potters Christmas Store, 19158 48th Ave., is again fundraising for the Critter Care Wildlife Society. $5 from each Potters barbecue sauce sold will go to animal rehabilitation centre.

We’re Here to Help: Sixth annual fundraising drive by the Infinite Expansion Foundation will help Ishtar Transition Housing Society. Public can donate gift cards, toys, clothing and non-perishables until Dec. 10. Info: 604-446-2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

