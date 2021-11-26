Langley Christmas Fun: fairs and fundraisers for lage November 2021

A roundup of both in-person and online holiday events in the community of Langley

West Langley Elementary School held its market Nov. 20. There’s still a few markets this holiday season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Langley Christmas Bureau: applications accepted Nov. 12 to Dec. 11 at City hall, 20399 Douglas Cres. COVID-19 procedures: physical distancing, masks and by appointment only. Book appointment by calling 604-530-3001 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays Dec. 4 and 11 during those same hours. Bureau provides gifts to Langley children of disadvantaged families. Bureau welcomes financial donations. $280,000 needed to provide help to local children and traditional fundraisers cannot take place. Registration criteria, application forms and additional information: langleychristmasbureau.com.

Christmas Craft Fair: Riverside Calvary Church, 20178 96th Ave., is hosting a fair with free admission on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: riversidecalvary.com.

Christmas in Williams Park: Free drive-thru event at park, 238th Street and 68th Avenue. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 to Dec. 19. Traffic control on site. No washrooms and public asked to remain in their vehicles.

Glenwood Christmas Market: In addition to more than 40 local vendors, there’s photos with Santa (for kids and pets), a food truck, activities for kids, raffles, and prizes. Stop by 20785 24th Ave. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Langley lighting up

We’re inviting the community to send us information about the festive light displays around the community.

We’ll publish the listings online and in our print edition.

Please include the display name, address, hours of operation, and any charity element or special information such as an associated radio channel for music.

If it’s not your display but you think it’s noteworthy, send as location details.

Aldergrove Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. start to the annual Christmas Light Up Parade through Aldergrove on Saturday, Dec. 11. Info: Aldergrove Fair Days Facebook.

Critter Care Barbecue Sauce Fundraiser: Potters Christmas Store, 19158 48th Ave., is again fundraising for the Critter Care Wildlife Society. $5 from each Potters barbecue sauce sold will go to animal rehabilitation centre.

We’re Here to Help: Sixth annual fundraising drive by the Infinite Expansion Foundation will help Ishtar Transition Housing Society. Public can donate gift cards, toys, clothing and non-perishables until Dec. 10. Info: 604-446-2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

