Brian Thornburn has a tree chipping event to support Ride 2 Survive which he participates in each June. (Submitted)

Langley Christmas tree chipping event a win-win for residents and fundraiser

An upcoming event supports a Ride 2 Survive participant.

Brian Thornburn is willing to freeze his backside off in January so he can ride 400 kilometres on it in the heat of summer.

He’s hosting a Christmas tree chipping event to raise money for Ride 2 Survive (R2S) which raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society to find a cure.

“Initially while involved with Cops For Cancer Tour de Valley, I was asked to provide ambulance support for Ride 2 Survive. That was 2008. Following that year I began riding and fundraising with R2S and that’s when I realized that I was actually joining not just a ride, but a family and I haven’t left,” he said.

Thornburn, involved in both R2S and Cops for Cancer, felt he couldn’t just keep asking the same people for support.

“So then I began thinking about finding something that people actually need anyway, and ask for donations to provide it. Thanks to Vicki Kunzli, one of R2S’s founders, Bartlett Tree Experts came on board and have supported us for four years now. They provide a crew and equipment for the whole weekend,” Thornburn said.

Thornburn spends his work day caring for critically ill infants, children and high-risk pregnant moms as a paramedic with the BC Ambulance Infant Transport Team.

In June he will ride 400 kilometres from Kelowna to Delta, covering a climb of more than 12,000 vertical feet.

After the holiday goodies are tucked into, he goes into training mode with the team prepping from February to June.

“Every dollar raised by participants is used for research and sometimes cancer treatment equipment purchases. Every cost associated with the ride is borne by participants and sponsors,” Thornburn said.

Last year’s chipping raised more than $3,000 and chipped about 600 trees.

The chipping station is at Willowbrook Shopping Centre (use 197th Street entrance). People can stop by Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The trees must be free of decorations and tinsel, nails, screws or other hardware.

“People often ask but we are not recycling pop bottles or cans,” he added. “We ask for donations, suggested minimum is $10 but we’re grateful for anything they are willing to give. Donations without trees are gladly accepted, too.”

• SEE other community chipping events

 

Brian Thornburn has a tree chipping event to support Ride 2 Survive which he participates in each June. (Submitted)

Previous story
Langley air cadets rally to support those less fortunate

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses worst-ever Vancouver loss

The Afterthought: What a long strange trip it was

Jerry Kruz recalls the so-called ‘Summer of Love’ in Vancouver

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

VIDEO: Watch Critter Care bears make a den for hibernation

Bears caught on video making a cozy den for themselves

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Aldergrove Kodiaks drop tough one

The loss put the Kodiaks out of the playoff spot in the Harold Brittain conference

Aldergrove Basketball Club celebrates great first year

First year of Aldergrove Basketball Club is just the beginning, new season is ready to go

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Most Read

  • Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

    Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

  • Langley Christmas tree chipping event a win-win for residents and fundraiser

    An upcoming event supports a Ride 2 Survive participant.