Langley Christmas tree chipping events planned

Community groups and others host events to fundraise

The tree chipping events are being planned to help people dispose of their cut Christmas trees. (Black Press Media file)

People with cut Christmas trees can keep them out of the landfill and help local groups that host tree chipping events as fundraisers.

There are some events scheduled so far. Anyone hosting a tree chipping event can submit details to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com.

• 1st Walnut Grove Scouts: Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr., Saturday, Dec. 31 ,and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tree chipping is offered by donation. Pick up services available for a minimum $10 donation per tree picked up in Walnut Grove, $20 per tree picked up in Fort Langley. Contact Brent Japp to request pick up at treepickup@1stwalnutgrovescouts.ca or 604-720-4805. Funds will be used to send youth to camp, purchase camping equipment, and other youth activities.

• Taryn Guiel Real Estate Team with Ridge Bins: Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr., Sunday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tree chipping offered by donation. Funds raised will be donated to the Walnut Grove Secondary Breakfast Club.

• 1st Willoughby Scouts: Willoughby Elementary School, 20766 80th Ave., Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chipping is by donation. Tree pick up services available subject to minimum donation depending on distance – $10 within Willoughby area, $20 outside Willoughby. Contact 604-619-6504 for pick up. A bottle drive will be held at the same time as the chipping event.

• Tim Keis Real Estate Team: Hakim’s Independent Grocer, 20678 Willoughby Town Centre Dr., Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tree chipping offered by donation. All funds raised will be donated to the Langley Food Bank. Non-perishable food and cash donations also accepted.

• 2nd Brookswood Eagles and 1st Fort Langley Venturer Scouts: Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree chipping offered by donation. A bottle drive will be held at the same time. Funds raised will be used to support scouting activities.

• D.W. Poppy Dry Grad: D.W. Poppy Secondary, 23752 52nd Ave., Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree chipping offered for a minimum $20 donation. Limited tree pick up services available subject to minimum $30 donation. Contact 604-838-7877 for pick up.

• Copper for Kids Foundation: Langley Fundamental Elementary, 21789 50th Ave., Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Murrayville Plumbing and Ethos Landscaping teamed up to host event that benefits the non-profit foundation and food programs in local schools. By donation drive-thru tree disposal.

