The new #LCLive campaign will brand all of Langley City’s community events, such as Community Day, to enhance recognition and marketing regionally, as well as locally. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City adds #LCLive brand to community events

A new marketing strategy is aimed at awareness of community events, locally and regionally

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

There’s a lot of community activity going on in Langley City throughout the year, every year – so much, that the City has decided to brand it all with an easily recognizable social media-style hashtag: #LCLive.

There’s Family Day at Timms Community Centre in February.

Magic of Christmas kicks off the festive season locally every December.

Arts Alive! fills the City’s downtown in August

There’s the Tri-it Triathlon and traditional Remembrance Day ceremonies, and the City shares the annual Langley Walk with Langley Township.

“There’s too many to name,” said Francis Cheung, Langley City’s chief administrator, after starting an attempt at listing them.

After all, the hashtag will apply to any events that have a direct City involvement, including events that are put on by independent community groups that have been enabled through City funding, either directly or through community grants, or through the City’s cooperation.

“It’s a whole campaign encompassing every community grant, everything the City does,” said Teri James, a Langley City Councillor and Downtown Langley Business Association’s executive director.

It’s intended to be a way of “branding all of the great events we have here,” Cheung explained.

The branding will help bring the events to the attention of the public, Cheung said.

“We use a lot of social media, as well as newspapers and direct mail and other traditional advertising” to spread the word about events that have a lot of local significance, but many of which also are important “from a regional perspective,” he noted.

And the branding will begin with a launch in Douglas Park at one of the City’s big community events, this weekend’s Community Day Festival.

Billed as the City’s “newest multi-season event campaign,” Langley City communications officer Samantha Paulson announced that, beginning with the Community Day launch, $25 gift certificates will be handed out every week from now through August.

“To enter,” Paulson enthused, “find a Langley City booth, complete an entry form, and have a chance to win!”

