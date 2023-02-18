George, 6 year-old Miriana, and mom spent time together at the library at Timms Community Centre. The local facility is offering various activities including book reading, and photo booth for the Family Day weekend. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City ahead of the game – with Family Day activities being offered throughout long weekend

Photobooth, sports activities, and more on tap to bring families together

Some Langley families are already in the Family Day spirit with the City offering events throughout the long weekend.

Recreation supervisor Tera Edell expressed excitement about the upcoming festivities, saying that a few families participated on Saturday, Feb. 18 – the first day of the long weekend – but she is expecting more people on Monday for the big Family Day event.

“We don’t know what to expect on Monday, as there is no pre-registration required for the Monday event, but surely a lot of families will join us,” said Edell.

The first day saw families spending time together at the City library’s Family Day photo booth, basketball court, and indoor game space.

All of the activities offered at the community centre are free, making it a great opportunity for everyone in the community.

“We have parent-tot basketball, badminton, pickleball, and a free family fun event on Monday which is like an expanded parent-tot with bouncy castles, slides, and obstacle courses,” said Edell.

The city is expecting more than 300 people to attend the festivities through out the three-day weekend.

The community centre is also offering basketball, badminton, pickleball, yoga, and a boot camp for those looking for a more intensive workout.

The Family Day Fun Event will take place in the gym on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People can enjoy bouncy castles, slides, an obstacle course, big games, parent and tot toys, and more without pre-registering.

For those interested in participating in basketball, badminton, or pickleball, pre-registration is required.

The registration can be completed at the Timms Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres., or by calling 604-514-2940 or through the City website langleycity.ca.

Talking about how the community centre chooses activities to offer, Edell said, “we’re just trying to kind of work off of what’s popular and what people are currently interested in.”

“Everything we offer is free, so that’s also an opportunity for those money be a barrier,” she concluded.

RELATED: Family Day in Langley is all about history, sports, whales and vintage aircraft

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Chirron, a Surrey resident and Suzzanne Carlson from Coquitlam were at the Timms Community Centre on Saturday, Feb. 18 to enjoy various Family Day activities scheduled all through the long weekend. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Danica Begeron playing ping pong with her 9-year-old son Hudson. The duo from Calgary is visiting their family members in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Kim family spent their time at the local community centre’s basketball court. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: What’s there to do in Langley? Lots

