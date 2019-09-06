Classic cars and hot rods headed for downtown Langley City in an informal pre-Cruise-In ritual on Friday evening. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City alive with classic cars the night before Cruise-In

Drivers brought their cars out for a drive through the City centre

The night before the Langley Good Times Cruise-In saw a fleet of classic cars and hot rods take to the streets of downtown Langley City.

Although the Cruise-In will take place Saturday, Sept. 6 in Aldergrove, the informal cruise to show off many of the cars is still centred on Langley City, especially Fraser Highway in the core.

Spectators set up chairs on the sidewalks to watch the brightly shined cars cruise by.

“We’ve been doing this for years,” said Joe Maradi, who brought his whole family to the downtown. “There are some years where this sidewalk is packed, both sides.”

The family also attends the Cruise-In some years, but the night before is different.

“We like this because the cars come alive,” Maradi said.

You don’t just see them as static displays as at a car show.

“You don’t know what they sound like, or how they drive,” he said.

The event was a pleasant surprise to some people, including Carmen Hill, who was out for a walk when she noticed all the classic cars heading by.

“Pretty cool,” she said, planning to hang around for a while.

In past years, the informal pre-Cruise-In event was marred by a few drivers who did burnouts or sped down Industrial Avenue, just off 200th Street. Strict police enforcement put an end to those activities, never sanctioned by the Cruise-In organizers, several years ago.

 

