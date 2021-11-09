Langley City asks public to attend Remembrance Day service virtually

Members of the community both young and old gathered at the Langley City cenotaph for Remembrance Day services in years past. The 2021 service is virtual with in-person attendance restricted, as it was in 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)

For the second year in a row, the Douglas Park event will be live streamed

Langley City will have an entirely virtual ceremony on Nov. 11, which falls this year on a Thursday.

For the second year in a row, the City will be holding a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony to keep veterans and residents in the community safe while providing a way to honour local veterans and their sacrifices.

“The most sacrosanct and central element to the Remembrance Day ceremony is the two minutes of silence where Canadians pause to honour, thank, and remember their fallen Canadians. If able, I would encourage you to join others around the country at 11 a.m. local time to watch the Remembrance Day video, observe two minutes of silence, and lookup for the pilots of Langley’s Fraser Blues taking to the skies on Nov. 11 over several local cemeteries and cenotaphs,” said Mayor Val van den Broek.

The City is asking residents to pay their respects from home or virtually. There are several ways to reflect, honour, and #rememberINplace on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., at home.

• Watch the Langley City Remembrance Day video that will be available at langleycity.ca or tune in to the live stream video from Victory Square in Vancouver, which will be available on local media channels on Nov. 11.

• Observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to honour, thank, and remember Canadians who have fallen.

• Wear a poppy and support the Poppy Campaign which runs Oct. 29 to Nov. 11.

• Learn about Remembrance Day and the stories of those being honoured.

• Local students can participate in a number of youth Remembrance Day contests through the Royal Canadian Legion. The deadline for poster, essay, poetry and video categories must be submitted before Nov. 15 to win local and national prizes.

• Support the Royal Canadian Legion by purchasing a wreath to lay at the Douglas Park Cenotaph. Those choosing to lay a wreath are asked to ensure safe social distancing, and respect those around; all wreaths that are laid at the cenotaph will be removed one week after Remembrance Day, on Nov. 18. Wreaths can be purchased through the Cloverdale Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, which provides services to the City since the loss of the Langley branch a few years ago. Call ahead to purchase at 604-574-5300.

