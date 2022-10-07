Langley City fire crews spread fire safety message to grocery customers

Firefighters were at the downtown Save-On-Foods Friday afternoon. They will be at three other stores

Kiera Whiteley was grateful for some help packing groceries when she picked up her Thanksgiving supplies Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Langley City Fire Rescue firefighter Darian MacDonald was one of several from the local fire hall helping customers and providing fire safety information for Fire Prevention Week. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Fire Rescue members had a freebie for shoppers Friday.

At the cash registers of the Langley City Save-On-Foods, customers were helped by firefighters who used the interaction as a chance to pass along potentially life-saving information for Fire Prevention Week which is Oct. 9 to 15.

Pamphlets they were distributing help people plan escape routes from their homes. As an added bonus, they helped customers bag their groceries.

After their afternoon at the Save-On, they have three other opportunities to chat with the public:

• Langley Fraser Crossing Safeway: 20871 Fraser Hwy. on Friday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Willowbrook Safeway: 6153 200th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m.

• No Frills: 5501 204th St. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3:00 p.m.

