Langley City firefighters help out shoppers to spread fire prevention message

Crews will be in four City grocery stories to meet with the public for Fire Prevention Week

Grocery shoppers, such as Penny Sogaard, had their groceries bagged by Langley City Fire Rescue firefighters such as Raymond Schouten back in 2019. Langley City Fire Rescue resumes the tradition in 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City firefighters aren’t moonlighting as supermarket baggers.

When customers see them in local grocery stores in early October, they have a chance to learn about fire safety as the City crews bag groceries as part of a popular Fire Prevention Week initiative.

Members of Langley City Fire Rescue Service will be at the tills at four stores withing the City limits.

• Langley City Save-On Foods: 20151 Fraser Hwy. on Friday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m.

• Langley Fraser Crossing Safeway: 20871 Fraser Hwy. on Friday, Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Willowbrook Safeway: 6153 200th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 3:00 p.m.

• No Frills: 5501 204th St. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3:00 p.m.

Firefighters will pack customers’ groceries while sharing important fire safety tips and information.

School contest

Fire prevention information packages will be sent to Langley City elementary schools with details on how to enter the Fire Chief for a Day contest.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service encourages all schools to hold a fire drill during Fire Prevention Week which runs Oct. 9 to 15. Participating Langley City schools will be entered into a draw for a $200 gift certificate provided by the Downtown Langley Business Association.

Learn more about fire prevention and safety at the provincial government website.

• Make a plan

Langley City Fire Rescue Service is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

• Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your household members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

