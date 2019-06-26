Langley City hosts pre-Canada Day fun

Hello Summer in Douglas Park kicks off school’s out season on June 29

Langley City is keeping things quiet on July 1, instead beating the Canada Day rush with a whole weekend of summer kick-off activities.

The School’s Out for Summer Pool Party welcomes kids looking to splash away class at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool. There will be games and prizes for swimmers from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

Movie in the Park holds its first screening of the summer. This year’s first flick is the 1985 science-fiction comedy classic Back to the Future starring Michael J. Fox on Friday, June 28.

The movie start around dusk at 9:15 in Douglas Park. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. There will also be a concession with popcorn and candy for sale.

Back to the Future is the first of four park movies put on by Langley City.

Ferdinand will play in City Park on July 19, and A Dog’s Way Home on August 30 and Avengers: End Game on Sept 13 in Douglas Park.

June 29 is Hello Summer, one of Langley City’s largest family events. Kids and parents are invited to head over to Douglas Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. where games, crafts, face painters, balloon twisters, and various vendors await them.

Husband and wife music duo Winsome Kind perform from 10 to 11 a.m.

Urban Animal Safari will follow with a presentation of exotic critters from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will welcome The Key Collective in McBurney Plaza from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 3.

This is the first of five concerts in the plaza which will also featre Jim Abbott on July 10, Silverwood on July 17, Troy Toma on July 24, and Quintessential Jazz Band on July 31.

For a full list of summer activities, people can visit www.langleycity.ca/events.

